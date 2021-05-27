Cancel
Marco Island, FL

In Memory of Patricia Ann Giery-Birkeland

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Ann Giery-Birkeland, age 96, grew up in Flushing, New York, raised her children in East Northport, New York, retired to Marco Island, Florida, and was residing in Rockford, Michigan, at the time of her death. Patricia was preceded in death by her late husband of 44 years Richard V. Giery. She is survived by five of her nine children, six grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and her great-grandchild, as well as one of her beloved brothers. She is also survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Roy Birkeland, and his three children.

