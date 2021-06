Texas Republicans appeared poised Sunday night to pass a bill that critics say severely restricts voting rights. It then would have gone to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) desk, but Democrats surprisingly broke quorum and walked out just before a midnight deadline. That left the state House without enough members present to cast a vote, effectively killing the bill for now. But Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), who is a proponent of the controversial bill, didn't lash out at the opposition for the dramatic turn of events. Instead, he expressed frustration with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) and House Republicans for taking days off near the end of the legislative session, The Texas Tribune reports.