Kfar Saba EMT Saves Own Father’s Life with CPR
Roi Ido, a United Hatzalah volunteer from the city of Kfar Saba, on Tuesday morning was heading out of his home to work. It was 7:45, not a kind time for Israeli motorists, and Roi ended up stuck in traffic. While waiting for the cars in front of him to start moving, Roi received an emergency alert from his communications device, and recognized the address with a glance: it was his own address. Knowing that his father, 78, is suffering from terminal heart disease, Roi turned around as fast as he could and called his mother.www.jewishpress.com