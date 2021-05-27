Kfar Saba EMT Saves Own Father’s Life with CPR

After their lives turned upside down during a life-threatening labor, one local family is finally leaving Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with their new addition. It was Mother's Day when the pregnant woman was rushed in with an amniotic fluid embolism. Dr. William Scherger, an OB/GYN at St. Rita's says this can have as little as a 20% survival rate. In order to save the mother's life, multiple departments had to team up to create a plan. They put her on an ECMO machine, which the Intensive Care Director, Dr. William Cole, says is the most advanced life support in the world. He says the outcome could have been way worse without it, or without their amazing teamwork.