Theater, dance and comedy shows around Snohomish County

“All Our Best”: Letters Aloud’s “All Our Best: Perseverance in Times of Struggle” at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds. Letters Aloud connects live audiences to famous (and infamous) historical figures through their intimate correspondence. The letter writers in “All Our Best” tell us of their experiences in times of pandemics and civil rights activism. Tickets are $35-$45. Still playing it safe? You can watch the show virtually via Livestream. More at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org.