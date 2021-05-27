Cancel
Snohomish County, WA

Theater, dance and comedy shows around Snohomish County

By Herald Staff, Life
HeraldNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All Our Best”: Letters Aloud’s “All Our Best: Perseverance in Times of Struggle” at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds. Letters Aloud connects live audiences to famous (and infamous) historical figures through their intimate correspondence. The letter writers in “All Our Best” tell us of their experiences in times of pandemics and civil rights activism. Tickets are $35-$45. Still playing it safe? You can watch the show virtually via Livestream. More at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org.

www.heraldnet.com
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Author events and poetry readings around Snohomish County

Events listed here are contingent on whether each jurisdiction is approved to enter the corresponding phase of the governor’s four-phase reopening plan. Events may be canceled or postponed. Check with each venue for the latest information. David B. Williams: The Edmonds Bookshop presents a talk with the author of “Homewaters:...
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

Smokin' Hot: 4 places to get some BBQ in the Seattle area

Few things go together as well as firing up the barbecue on a sunny summer day. Luckily, you don't have to wait until the first day of summer to enjoy your favorite meaty classics, because National Barbecue Day is May 16! Here are four spots in the Seattle area to grab something to celebrate:
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

All about music: Schedule of concerts around Snohomish County

Silver Blue and Gold and Janis Lives: The Bad Company and Janis Joplin tribute bands will perform 7 p.m. May 14 at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. Bad Company’s greatests hits include “Can’t Get Enough” and “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad.” Janis Joplin favorites include “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Piece of My Heart.” Tickets are $20-$25. Call 425-258-6766 or go to www.yourhet.org.
Monroe, WAPosted by
KING 5

Evergreen State Fair to return to Monroe this year

MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish County announced plans Thursday for the return of the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe. The 2020 Evergreen State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 11-day fair will run from August 26-31 and September 2-6 at the Evergreen State Fair Park. The fair will...