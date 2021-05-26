Cocoon House invites community to support youth through housing program | News Brief
Nonprofit Cocoon House based is rolling out a new nationally-recognized, community-based approach to providing short-term shelter for youth ages 12-17. The Connections Host Home Program is creating a community of volunteer host homes in Snohomish County where a youth can stay temporarily while Connections staff work toward reunifying the teen with their family or to secure long-term housing.