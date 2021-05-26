Cancel
Snohomish County, WA

Cocoon House invites community to support youth through housing program | News Brief

By Beacon Staff
mukilteobeacon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit Cocoon House based is rolling out a new nationally-recognized, community-based approach to providing short-term shelter for youth ages 12-17. The Connections Host Home Program is creating a community of volunteer host homes in Snohomish County where a youth can stay temporarily while Connections staff work toward reunifying the teen with their family or to secure long-term housing.

www.mukilteobeacon.com
