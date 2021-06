The first time it happens to you, it comes as a huge shock. But eventually you just become numb. The first time I was called a Nazi was almost 2 decades ago. In 2002, I co-authored an opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle with Michael Wilkes, MD, PhD, who is also a Jewish physician, in which we discussed the research on the value of routine screening for prostate cancer using the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. We argued that the best available evidence at that time suggested that routine screening with PSA did more harm than good. We noted that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force did not recommend such routine screening, nor did the British and Canadian governments.