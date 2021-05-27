Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Here Is The Reason It Is So Hard To Stop Those Annoying Robocalls

By DJ Hassan
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I recently talked with some people about the dreaded phone calls that everyone hates. These phone calls are happening now more than ever. I have gotten a few calls myself recently. There are a few contributing factors to why these calls are so hard to stop. The first reason is that the service that provides Robocalls are not that expensive for companies considering the number of calls and the number of people that can be reached with the service.

981thehawk.com
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Billionaires#Loyal Buffalo Bills#Illegal Robocalls#Calls#Scammers#Automated Messages#Things#People#Criminal Cases#Social Distancing Rules#Attorney Fees#Limitation#List#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Technology
Related
Internetwomenworking.com

Never trust people that do these 5 things online (Be warned!)

Social media is a great way to connect with new and interesting people outside of your social circle. Unfortunately, not everyone on the internet is worth trusting. Predators, scammers, and trolls love to use social media platforms just as much as you and your friends. It’s important to be vigilant of certain tactics scammers love to use in order to take advantage of unsuspecting users.
Public SafetyCourier News

EXPLAINER: Why ransomware is so dangerous and hard to stop

Recent high-profile “ransomware” attacks on the world’s largest meat-packing company and the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline have underscored how gangs of extortionist hackers can disrupt the economy and put lives and livelihoods at risk. Last year alone in the U.S., ransomware gangs hit more than 100 federal, state and municipal...
InternetKSAT 12

Robocalls: Don’t Hang on, Hang Up

Last year robocalls dropped by 22% in the U.S. to the lowest in three years because international call centers were shut down during the pandemic. Government efforts to stop COVID-19 related scams also helped reduce the number of robocalls in 2020. But even with that decline U.S. consumers still received 45.9 billion robocalls. Unwanted calls, including illegal and spoofed robocalls, are the FCC’s top consumer complaint and top consumer protection priority.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

WhatsApp warning over scam that allows criminals to lock account and access messages

WhatsApp users are being warned about a worrying scam which has seen people locked out of their accounts.Users have been tricked into handing over a six-digit “verification code” which hackers have then used to steal their account and attack their contacts in the same way.The old scam begins when a hacker gets access to another WhatsApp account which will have you listed as a contact.The hacker, posing as your friend, will then send you seemingly normal messages. However, around the same time you will receive a text message or email from WhatsApp with a six-digit code.This is because the attacker...
Public Safetykentlive.news

Warning over worrying WhatsApp scam that steals your account

WhatsApp users are being warned about a worrying scam that allows people to access your account - then lock you out. People receive a message seemingly from a friend which states: "Hello, sorry, I sent you a 6-digit code by mistake, can you pass it to me please? It's urgent?"
TechnologyWUSA

VERIFY: Here's why the federal government can't stop robocalls

WASHINGTON — How often do you get those obnoxious robocalls? Maybe the recording asks for social security information or your expiring car’s warranty. Either way, it is annoying. Congress already tried to ban them, yet they keep on coming. You have probably wondered how they continue despite all the technology...
Albemarle, NCprimewomen.com

How to Stop ‘Robocalls’? Be an Activist!

Are the ‘robocalls‘ getting to you, too? Have you just about had it with the Health Insurance scams, the IRS scams, the Chinese Consulate scam, and the Vacation Club scams? The AARP found that “Nearly half of respondents to a May 2019 AARP survey reported getting seven or more automated calls a week.” It’s time for us to stop robocalls as much as possible.
Public SafetyNews4Jax.com

Hung up on robocalls? Here’s how to avoid the scammers

Last year robocalls dropped by 22% in the U.S. to the lowest in three years because international call centers were shut down during the pandemic. Government efforts to stop COVID-19 related scams also helped reduce the number of robocalls in 2020. But even with that decline U.S. consumers still received...
Public SafetyFast Company

The 4 best ways to stop phone spam, scams, and robocalls

We’ve collectively reached the point where most of us don’t want to take calls from people we know, let alone the scammers, hucksters, and ne’er-do-wells who bombard our phone numbers. Here’s a short list of tools and techniques to keep phony calls from interrupting your day. Add yourself to the...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Watch out: These unsubscribe emails only lead to further spam

Scammers use fake 'unsubscribe' spam emails to confirm valid email accounts to be used in future phishing and spam campaigns. For some time, spammers have been sending emails that simply ask if you wish to unsubscribe or subscribe. These emails do not explain what you are unsubscribing or subscribing to and are being used by spammers to verify if the recipient's email is valid and susceptible to phishing scams and other malicious activity.
Public SafetyTelegraph

‘I bought a phone but was sent a piece of paper’ - how online scammers prey on the young

Young people have become the newest targets for online scammers using marketplaces such as Ebay and Facebook. Those aged between 20 and 39 are now the most common victims of consumer fraud, according to Action Fraud, the police's anti-fraud agency. Fraudsters typically attack victims using shopping websites, commit online banking fraud, and conduct other cyber crimes such as social media account hacks.
InternetBBC

WhatsApp hijack scam continues to spread

Scammers are continuing to target WhatsApp users and hijack their accounts, by posing as a friend and asking for SMS security codes. The scam has existed for years but has continued to catch people out, with victims sharing their stories on social media. WhatsApp says users should never hand over...
Public Safetyamicohoops.net

A global group warns of possible text message scams

Ante denuncias de algunos clientes de que han recibido mensajes de texto con advertencias de la cancelación de sus pólizas de seguros, Universal Group Inc. está alertando a la ciudadanía de que podría tratarse de un fraude por lo que no deben contestar los mismos ni compartir su Personal information.
Public Safetymakeuseof.com

How to Tell If the Number Calling Is a Phone Scam

Caller ID is widely available for both landlines and smartphones. Although this feature made it almost impossible to perform prank calls on your neighborhood friends, it doesn’t mean you always know who’s actually calling. There are several reasons why someone’s number would remain anonymous—from privacy concerns of individuals to unlisted...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Tired of auto warranty robocalls? Here’s what you can do to stop them.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you tired of constantly getting auto warranty robocalls at all hours of the day? You’re not alone. These types of calls may seem legitimate and may even come from your area code. But the Federal Trade Commission is warning the public about these annoying robocalls and offering tips to avoid falling victim to their scams.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Annoyed Subway Customer Dodges Arbitration Over Sandwich Texts

A California sandwich shop customer can proceed on her claim that Subway violated federal law by ignoring her request to stop texting, because she wasn’t bound by an arbitration provision located on the franchise’s website, the Second Circuit said Tuesday. There was no proof Marina Soliman actually saw the terms...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Why The Sound Of People Eating Annoys Us So Much

Bret reads several headlines every morning at 7:05, and Julie decides if he should read the ENTIRE story or just "Keep It Moving". Here are today's headlines... Scientists in England think they figured out why the sound of other people chewing annoys us so much... According to a recent article...