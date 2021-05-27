Cancel
‘I Can’t Help’ by The HiCats Is About Everyday Thoughts, Struggles, and Achievements During Pandemic

By escritorazel
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘I Can’t Help’ by The HiCats was the fastest song they have ever created. The band had another song scheduled to release around the same time but the video shoot was delayed. The artists say, ‘We were sitting on 6 completed songs before we even had the beat for ‘I Can’t Help’. We inquired about the beat from a local producer we know, Adam Trapp. The day we got the beat Mitchell Heaton recorded a hook and a verse right away and sent it to Stealth Elementz instantly. Stealth loved it and wrote a verse of his own. We recorded the song 2 days later and submitted it for release 2 days after that. We just knew this song was special, based on how fast it came together and what it meant to us at the time because of the energy of the song related to what we were going through in Ontario with the Covid shutdowns and stay at home orders. I think fans connect to most of our music because of the authenticity behind it. We are very feelings driven, but this song especially speaks to people with how raw and honest the lyrics are.’

