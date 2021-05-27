Cancel
Tacoma, WA

CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 7 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28760 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Tacoma Firefighters Union, Local 31.

www.tacomadailyindex.com
