Consumer prices are rising at more than a 10 percent annual rate and bond investors are expecting future inflation of 2 percent. Does this sound like price stability? Common sense says no, but the Federal Reserve says yes. The Fed argues that our current “transitory inflation” is nothing to worry about as they keep open the monetary spigots. The Fed is ignoring its Congressionally mandated duties with little pushback. With Democrats counting on the Fed to monetize their bloated federal spending plans, there is no mechanism to enforce Fed accountability.