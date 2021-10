New York cheesecake is one of the most popular types of cheesecakes that you can enjoy. People love serving this dish as a yummy dessert, and there's no doubt about it — it's truly one of the tastiest treats you can savor. According to New York Street Food, the origin of the first cheesecake likely dates back to Samos, Greece, and apparently, it was actually served during the first Olympic games, if you can believe that. A New Yorker named ​​Arnold Reuben brought the dish to New York, and he concocted what is now known as the New York cheesecake. And for Reuben, we are quite thankful!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO