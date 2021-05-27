Cancel
Bossier City, LA

Bossier Cops on Lookout for Drunk Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

By Erin McCarty
News Radio 710 KEEL
 7 days ago
More folks will be traveling and visiting friends and family over the long Memorial Day weekend and in some cases, alcohol will be involved. Bossier City police are ramping up the DWI enforcement effort over the holiday weekend. Police Chief Shane McWilliams has directed that additional officers be assigned to DWI enforcement to keep those roads safe. The additional officers will patrol city roadways with the sole purpose of targeting motorists who choose to drive while drunk or impaired. The stepped-up patrols are funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

