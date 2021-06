Finding interesting things on eBay that you would never think someone would try to sell is not uncommon, but what about when that item is a single Flaming Hot Cheeto. In case you did not know, eBay has a big market for Flaming Hot Cheetos shaped in different ways. At the moment, Marvel fans can own their very own Groot lookalike from Guardians of the Galaxy in the form of a Flaming Hot Cheeto. Considering a small bag of chips costs around $1.00, you may think that this food option would not sell for much on eBay, especially considering it is only one single Cheeto.