Pedestrians now have easier access to waterfront
A major impediment for pedestrians walking to the Mukilteo waterfront has been eliminated. Pedestrians now are able to use the right side (east) of the walkway on the SR-525 bridge, which previously had been closed because of an active construction zone related to the new road connecting the speedway to the ferry terminal. Construction of First Street has been completed, and the new traffic signal and crosswalk are now fully operational.www.mukilteobeacon.com
