Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Treasury Yields Push Higher as Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Labor said there were 406,000 initial jobless claims last week, below the 425,00 expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Thursday's rise in yields also came as President Biden is set to propose a $6 trillion budget, according to a report from the New York Times.

www.nbcdfw.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Treasury#Interest Rates#Dow Jones#The New York Times#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Fed#4 Week Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year yields jumps back above 1.50% as inflation rises

(Updates prices) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped above 1.50% Friday to close out a week in which yields notched their largest weekly gains since March. The moves higher came after the Federal Reserve's main inflation reading rose 3.45%, the most in 29 years, as supply constraints and increased demand for services helped lift prices in May. Overall, consumer spending remained flat last month, following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. The pace of inflation will not likely be enough to prompt the Fed to deviate from its plan to raise interest rates twice in 2023 or to begin tapering its support of the bond market, analysts said. Bond yields fell sharply last week after the Fed's hawkish tone at its policy meeting surprised many investors. "We don't believe that this data will impact the Fed's current plans for reducing extraordinary stimulus and rate hikes," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. "They haven't publicized their plans explicitly, but between the most recent Dot Plot and Fed speeches, they have shown interest in beginning a tapering plan in the next 6-12 months." The yield curve - a measure of expectations of future economic growth - steepened slightly, with the spread between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields edging up to 123.80 basis points from 118.60 the day before. "Today's inflation data was another vote of confidence for the inflation is transitory camp," said Edward Moya senior market analyst, The Americas, at OANDA. Treasury yields are likely to trade in a tight trading range given that "we see no obvious trigger on the horizon that would warrant another repricing ahead of next week's employment report," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.5377%, while shorter-term 2-year Treasury yields edged up to 0.4812%. Long duration 30-year Treasury yields rose to 2.1723%. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-182/256 0.27 0.002 Three-year note 99-82/256 0.4812 0.008 Five-year note 99-186/256 0.9311 0.024 Seven-year note 99-180/256 1.2945 0.038 10-year note 100-204/256 1.5377 0.051 20-year bond 102-108/256 2.1003 0.073 30-year bond 104-112/256 2.1723 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
Businesskitco.com

PCE Inflation gauge rising to 2008 levels takes gold higher

The data that the Federal Reserve prefers to use to measure inflation is the PCE. The PCE or Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index measures the prices paid by individuals for the domestic purchase of goods and services, excluding the price of food and energy. This is the number the Federal Reserve uses to measure current inflation rates. The Fed has for years (pre-pandemic) used 2% percent as their inflation target. During the pandemic, they have altered their mandate to let inflation run hot or above 2% and instead focusing on boosting employment in the United States. However, the current PCE index is roughly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

The Week Ahead: Wage increases and inflation worries

Inflation concerns have dominated the wall of worry investors have been climbing. Federal Reserve officials have been working hard to tamp down talk of the trend of higher prices anchoring in the economy. The focus will fall on working and wages in the week ahead with the release of the...
EconomyUnion Leader

U.S. initial jobless claims are higher than estimates at 411,000

Applications for state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 7,000 to 411,000 in the week ended June 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 380,000 new applications. The prior week’s claims were revised up to 418,000.
Businessmacaubusiness.com

US data confirms rapid 6.4% growth in first quarter

A final estimate of first quarter growth confirmed the US economy expanded by a rapid 6.4 percent annualized in the period from January to March of this year, the government said Thursday. The figure was unchanged from the initial estimate in late April, the Commerce Department said, and represents the...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Trade in Tight Range Following Consumer Spending Data

NEW YORK, Jun 25 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields trailed in a narrow range on Friday after consumer spending figures for May showed a supply shortage kept general expenses unchanged. and it helped drive inflation. * The Commerce Department said the unchanged reading on consumer spending, which accounts for more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

(Updates prices and commentary after developments on legislation) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Weaker than anticipated readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise interest rates in 2023. President Joe Biden's midday announcement that a bipartisan group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure bill had little effect on the bond market. The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist at FHN Financial Capital Markets. "Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure? Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional spending in the next decade," he noted. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below Wall Street expectations of 2.8%. The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat high inflation, analysts said. "The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early is the biggest risk to the recovery," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Although this doesn't solidify any transitory argument, it does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market for cues on the future path of rates." The Fed's more hawkish stance at last week's meeting surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% overnight but hovered around 1.4919% after Biden's announcement. Yields of short term 2-year Treasuries edged higher at 0.2661, while long duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%. The yield curve - a measure of future economic expectations - was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year yields rose to 122.60 basis points from 122.30 from the day before. Investors are looking ahead to the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark 10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to 1.60%, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global. The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 7-year notes at 1.264%, higher than the six auction average of 1.084%. The Fed's reverse repurchase window took in $813 billion in cash from 75 counterparties, just below Wednesday's record $813.6 billion, in a sign that investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005 Two-year note 99-184/256 0.2661 0.004 Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4726 0.011 Five-year note 99-212/256 0.9102 0.008 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2476 0.007 10-year note 101-56/256 1.4919 0.005 20-year bond 103-132/256 2.0341 -0.007 30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1008 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 1.00 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Businesswkzo.com

Explainer-What is the Treasury yield curve and what is it telling us?

(Reuters) – A hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week has focused attention on the shape of the yield curve. Here’s a short primer explaining what the yield curve is and how its shape may reflect expectations of the economy’s trajectory. WHAT IS THE U.S. TREASURY YIELD CURVE?
Businessorlandoecho.com

Gold rises after U.S. Fed chair testimony

CHICAGO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 6 U.S. dollars, or 0.34 percent,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TREASURIES-Yields stay in tight range after weaker than expected US data

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Weaker than anticipated. readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury. yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason. for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise. interest rates in 2023. Initial claims for state unemployment...
Businesswsau.com

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Jobless Claims Dip Modestly

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment insurance dipped slightly last week to 411,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That compares to the prior week's revised level of 418,000, which was the first increase in several weeks. It had been previously estimated at 412,000. The latest reading was...
Businessriverbender.com

US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, unchanged from previous rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth...
BusinessNBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Flat Following Powell's Reassurances on Inflation

U.S. Treasury yields saw little movement on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a congressional testimony that inflation pressures would be temporary. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.7 basis points to 1.489% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Ten-year Treasury yields dip; yield curve steepens

(New throughout, updates prices, yields, market activity and comments, adds auction results) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields inched lower on Tuesday after briefly popping above 1.5% as rising inflation expectations steepened the yield curve for the first time since June 15. The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields rose to 124.30 basis points, a day after hitting a low of 107.80, while the spread between 2 and 10-year Treasury yields reached 123.86 basis points a day after touching its lowest levels since February. The yield curve - a measure of future inflation expectations - had been narrowing since mid-May as investors bet the Federal Reserve will act to clamp down on inflation as the global economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank surprised some market participants with its hawkish turn at its policy meeting last week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak before Congress on Tuesday afternoon, which investors will watching for further clues into when the central bank will begin withdrawing its support of the economy and how persistent it believes inflation will be following the reopening of the economy. Several other key Fed officials will make appearances throughout the week. The 10-year yield eked down to 1.4784% after touching 1.509% earlier in the day. Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to interest rate changes, dropped to 0.2382% while long duration 30-year bond yields edged higher to 2.109%. The Treasury market will likely remain volatile over the summer as investors look ahead toward the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late August, analysts said. "There remains a degree of collective disbelief in the outright level of yields despite the Fed’s less dovish pivot and the implication for the forward path of policy rates," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023, sparking a selloff in U.S. stocks, boosting the dollar and flattening the Treasury yield curve in its fastest re-shaping since March 2020, according to Citi analysts. The Treasury Department auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes Tuesday with a yield of 0.249%, a result that was largely in line with Wall Street expectations. The auction results point to continuing demand, which will likely mean that 2-year yields are near the bottom of a new trading range, said Thomas money market economist at Jefferies LLC. "There is still a lot of cash floating around in the front-end of the curve and although we may see 2s back up to the higher end of the range, downside is pretty limited," he noted. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Monday took in a record $$791.6 billion in cash from 74 counterparties, a sign investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0425 0.0431 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Two-year note 99-200/256 0.2382 -0.016 Three-year note 99-106/256 0.4483 -0.024 Five-year note 99-112/256 0.8666 -0.019 Seven-year note 100-40/256 1.2264 -0.010 10-year note 101-84/256 1.4801 -0.005 20-year bond 103-120/256 2.037 -0.002 30-year bond 105-224/256 2.109 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.50 -0.50 spread.