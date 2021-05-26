CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finishing touches for Byers Family Park

By David Pan
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEight years after a family donated a prime piece of property overlooking the Mukilteo waterfront, the final pieces to the Byers Family Park are now in place. On Saturday, May 22, members of the City's Parks and Arts Commission, City staff, and other community volunteers helped to put the finishing touches at the City's newest outdoor gathering spot, also known as the Peace Park, at 604 Fourth St., adjacent to the Mukilteo Speedway and across the street from the Red Cup Café.

