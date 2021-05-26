Finishing touches for Byers Family Park
Eight years after a family donated a prime piece of property overlooking the Mukilteo waterfront, the final pieces to the Byers Family Park are now in place. On Saturday, May 22, members of the City's Parks and Arts Commission, City staff, and other community volunteers helped to put the finishing touches at the City's newest outdoor gathering spot, also known as the Peace Park, at 604 Fourth St., adjacent to the Mukilteo Speedway and across the street from the Red Cup Café.www.mukilteobeacon.com
