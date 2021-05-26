Through Our Lens | Love in the air
If you happened to be around the Rosehill Community Center last Friday afternoon, you may have heard some music and singing. Rosehill wasn't hosting a concert. It was a joyous wedding. Simon and Mary tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in front of their family and friends on a glorious day in Mukilteo. Two white doves were released before the happy couple and their guests went inside to enjoy the rest of their memorable day. Congratulations Simon and Mary!
