Through Our Lens | Love in the air

By Beacon Staff
mukilteobeacon.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIf you happened to be around the Rosehill Community Center last Friday afternoon, you may have heard some music and singing. Rosehill wasn't hosting a concert. It was a joyous wedding. Simon and Mary tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in front of their family and friends on a glorious day in Mukilteo. Two white doves were released before the happy couple and their guests went inside to enjoy the rest of their memorable day. Congratulations Simon and Mary!

