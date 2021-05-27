Mock Draft: HS prospects surging up boards

With so many Sox prospects no longer found in MLB Pipeline due to graduation this year (i.e. Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, Garret Crochet and Yermin Mercedes), the top-heavy White Sox prospect list has suddenly become razor-thin. The White Sox have recently paid over-slot bonuses to select prep hurlers Matthew Thompson, Andrew Dalquist and Jarred Kelley; while I strongly agree with those decisions, it has meant that the team has had to basically punt its subsequent choices for extreme under-slot choices far down the prospect scale (thereby hurting the team’s overall minor league depth). Also, the Sox haven’t selected any position players among its first five picks during the past two years. Finally, due to injuries and bullpen ineffectiveness, the Sox may need to sacrifice what little minor league depth it has in order to attain players who can help the team during its race to the post-season. A combination of all these factors highlight the significance of this draft.