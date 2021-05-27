Cancel
Mock Draft: HS prospects surging up boards

 7 days ago

Play Beat the Streak for an opportunity to win the $5.6 million grand prize. Pick up to two players every day. Your picks get a hit, your streak continues; a pick doesn't get a hit, start a new streak. Notch a 57-game streak to break baseball's toughest record - Joe DiMaggio's legendary...

BaseballMLB

Mock Draft: High schoolers go 1-2

We just released our new Top 200 Draft prospects list, which not only adds 50 names to our previous list, but shuffles things at the top of it. Some of those changes are reflected in our latest projection of the first round below. There’s still a very long way to...
MLBchatsports.com

New Callis mock draft out

A new 2021 MLB mock draft has dropped this evening, this one from Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, and Callis has the Texas Rangers taking Vanderbilt righthanded pitcher Jack Leiter with the second overall pick. Callis has California prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer going first overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, while...
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: Pass or draft these 6 NBA Draft prospects

June 22nd. The draft lottery. Mark your calendars, Golden State Warriors fans. After the Warriors’ soul-searching losses in the play-in tourney, they find themselves outside the playoff picture for a second straight season. Only this time it really stings. Now the team, front office and the fans look to the...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers Tied To New Name in New Mock Draft

Much of the anticipation around the Texas Rangers picking second overall in this summer's First-Year Player Draft has involved the same three names:. Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker, his rotation accomplice Jack Leiter, or Dallas Jesuit's Jordan Lawlar, who may be the premiere position player in this year's class. However, in...
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA mock draft 6.0: First-round projections after play-in

It’s never too early for a Mock Draft or even Mock Draft 6.0. The NBA regular season is over and with the play-in tournament finishing up, all that is left is a few coin flips to establish the pre-lottery draft order. The draft lottery is set for June 22 and...
NBABleacher Report

Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects in 2021 NBA Draft

Boom-or-bust NBA draft prospects have perceived high ceilings and low floors. Best-case outcomes for the following five players could result in pricy multiyear contracts. But questions about their skill sets and weaknesses create worrisome worst-case scenarios relative to where they're projected to be selected. The bar is naturally set higher...
NBAchatsports.com

Hornets end of season mock draft roundup

The Charlotte Hornets 2020-21 season has come and gone. What once looked so promising crashed and burned before our eyes. But now it’s time for what some people call the best part of the NBA season—the offseason. It’s time to fire up the Tankathon lottery simulator until the Hornets jump into the top four (it only took me two tries while I was writing this, no joke), it’s time to watch five minute of highlight videos on YouTube to develop your in depth scouting reports of players, and it’s time to formulate opinions that will be extremely incorrect in a just a couple year’s time.
MLBTalking Chop

Baseball America has Braves taking Ryan Cusick in latest mock draft

Just to be clear, with the Braves pick 24th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, mock drafts are not going to be particularly accurate when it comes to them. There are just too many moving pieces ahead of them to realistically project who is even going to be available when they pick, let alone who they will pick.
MLBredsminorleagues.com

New mock drafts have the Reds leaning to high school players

Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have released their most recent mock drafts this week. The Cincinnati Reds have the 4th highest draft pool amount to work with this year, but they also don’t have a draft pick until the 17th overall spot. They benefit from having additional picks following the 1st round due to the competitive balance pick as well as the compensation pick for losing Trevor Bauer in free agency.
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Watchlist: Safeties

The 2021 NFL Draft is over and teams are getting comfortable with their new draft picks. The next class of players is getting prepared now for another year of college football. Each position will be analyzed in the coming days. Here is the 2022 NFL Draft prospect watchlist: Safeties. Jordan...
NBAchatsports.com

Isaiah Jackson moves up to No. 11 in ESPN’s latest mock draft

Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson has firmly cemented himself as a lottery pick in ESPN’s latest 2021 NBA Mock Draft. Coming off the board at No. 11 overall, the 6-foot-10 forward is projected to head to San Antonio and play for the Spurs. “The Spurs will likely be in the market...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and analysis

Major League Baseball, Garrett Mock, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Kumar Rocker, Detroit Tigers, Henry Davis, Vanderbilt Commodores baseball. The 2021 MLB draft is less than two months away, with this year's event scheduled to be held July 11-13 in conjunction with Major League Baseball's All-Star...
FanSided

MLB Mock Draft has Red Sox surprisingly passing on Vanderbilt pitchers

The Red Sox could lean toward a position player in the draft. The Boston Red Sox will have a prime opportunity to acquire their next prized prospect with the No. 4 overall pick in this summer’s amateur draft, the highest the franchise has selected in the first round since 1967. While there will be several appealing options available when it’s their turn to pick, the latest mock draft from MLB.com throws us a bit of a curveball from what many are expecting.
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings Draft: Sean Behrens 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

LA Kings (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images) Don’t let his size fool you. Sean Behrens may stand at 5’10”, but the fearless defenseman delivered big hit after big hit. So much so that there is an entire YouTube video dedicated to them. The LA Kings need more defensemen in their...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Whisoxman 5-round mock draft

With so many Sox prospects no longer found in MLB Pipeline due to graduation this year (i.e. Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, Garret Crochet and Yermin Mercedes), the top-heavy White Sox prospect list has suddenly become razor-thin. The White Sox have recently paid over-slot bonuses to select prep hurlers Matthew Thompson, Andrew Dalquist and Jarred Kelley; while I strongly agree with those decisions, it has meant that the team has had to basically punt its subsequent choices for extreme under-slot choices far down the prospect scale (thereby hurting the team’s overall minor league depth). Also, the Sox haven’t selected any position players among its first five picks during the past two years. Finally, due to injuries and bullpen ineffectiveness, the Sox may need to sacrifice what little minor league depth it has in order to attain players who can help the team during its race to the post-season. A combination of all these factors highlight the significance of this draft.
MLBchatsports.com

Looking at a pair of recent mock drafts

Earlier in the week we got a new mock draft from Baseball America, and as I said in the linked writeup the bigger takeaway for me than the mock selection of Jack Leiter at four by the Red Sox was simply how unclear things have gotten. As we’ve discussed, there was a point not too long ago where it looked like a top four was all but locked in with some order of Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer going in that range, with the Red Sox likely just picking whoever was left.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Miami Marlins Mock Draft 3.0

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft will be held from July 11-13. The Miami Marlins will have the 16th overall pick in the draft after finishing with a 31-29 record last season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduction of affiliated minor league teams, this year’s MLB Draft will be shorter than usual but longer than last draft.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Draft Notes: Prkacin, Mock Draft, Combine

Croatian power forward Roko Prkacin has officially declared for the 2021 NBA draft, according to a report from Uroš Vezonik of Sportando. Prkacin, who will turn 19 in November, is ranked No. 39 on ESPN’s big board of 2021 prospects. The 6’9″ forward spent the 2020/21 season with KK Cibona in the Adriatic League and played well, averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 24 contests (27.7 MPG), with a shooting line of .492/.394/.654.