Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: May 27-June 2
Although this year's summer movie season has already kicked off with titles like "Spiral" and "Army of the Dead," this weekend features arguably its two biggest releases thus far: horror sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" and Disney live-action film "Cruella." AMC Sarasota 12 also plans to return to everyday screenings this week, after operating weekends-only. Yet as the simultaneous debut of "Cruella" in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access indicates, the movie release schedule hasn't completely returned to life pre-pandemic either. Here are this week's highlights (dates/venues subject to change.)www.heraldtribune.com