Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: May 27-June 2

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, May 20 sees Amy Adams still staring out the window in The Woman in the Window, which has hung on to the No. 1 spot despite some pretty harsh reviews. New to the list at No. 6 is the 2014 action-crime thriller Sabotage, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a DEA agent who may or may not have stolen from a cartel. If you like bullets, I highly recommend watching it.