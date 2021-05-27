Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Top 5 movie picks for Sarasota-Bradenton: May 27-June 2

Herald Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough this year's summer movie season has already kicked off with titles like "Spiral" and "Army of the Dead," this weekend features arguably its two biggest releases thus far: horror sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" and Disney live-action film "Cruella." AMC Sarasota 12 also plans to return to everyday screenings this week, after operating weekends-only. Yet as the simultaneous debut of "Cruella" in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access indicates, the movie release schedule hasn't completely returned to life pre-pandemic either. Here are this week's highlights (dates/venues subject to change.)

www.heraldtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
Garret Dillahunt
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Disney Movies#Movie Titles#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Comic Book Films#Horror Films#Sarasota Bradenton#Amc Sarasota#Disney Premier Access#Dalmatians#Saudi Arabian#Burns Court Cinemas 4#Neon#Independent Spirit Award#Netflix Email#Disney Live Action Film#Horror Sequel#This Week#Monsters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Army
Related
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 20

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, May 20 sees Amy Adams still staring out the window in The Woman in the Window, which has hung on to the No. 1 spot despite some pretty harsh reviews. New to the list at No. 6 is the 2014 action-crime thriller Sabotage, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a DEA agent who may or may not have stolen from a cartel. If you like bullets, I highly recommend watching it.
MoviesBeach Beacon

New movie releases: May 27, 2021

Rated: PG-13 Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
MoviesFrankfort Times

Craig Gillespie hints at more Cruella

Craig Gillespie thinks there is potential for more 'Cruella' films. The 53-year-old filmmaker has helmed the new Disney live-action origin story, which stars Emma Stone as '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil, and believes there is a lot more to come for the character.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star hits back at negative reviews of Disney movie

Cruella actor Paul Walter Hauser has taken aim at the live-action Disney movie's critics. Featuring Oscar-winning duo Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the main roles of Cruella de Vil and Baroness von Hellman, this punk-tinged origin story of the dog-hunting villainess received a mixed reception upon its release last week (May 28).
MoviesSioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'Quiet Place 2' makes you glad to be back in a theater

Considering most folks haven’t been back to a movie theater since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s an extra layer of fear to “A Quiet Place Part II.”. There, in a big, dark room, you wonder if someone will make a noise that will awaken those huge bug-like aliens. Tension is at its peak – a real coup for director John Krasinski, who has found a way to make the sequel every bit as good as the original.
MoviesSFGate

What to Watch in June: 'Loki,' 'The Conjuring' and Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights'

What will moviegoing look like post-vaccine? We might soon have a better idea. Where May served as something of a dry run for whether or not audiences turn out via films like Wrath of Man and A Quiet Place Part II, June looks like the main event thanks to In the Heights, F9, and a new Pixar movie. Wait… the Pixar movie is premiering on Disney+? Maybe we won’t know what post-pandemic moviegoing will look like for a while after all.
MoviesObserver

‘Quiet Place II’ and ‘Cruella’ Ride to the Box Office’s Rescue

Heading into this Memorial Day Weekend, Hollywood was faced with arguably the most important box office stretch since the advent of the summer blockbuster movie season. Despite the film industry’s recent rebounds, the box office remained flat as its year-to-date ticket totals were roughly 75% lower than the same span in 2020. The single-biggest three-day opening weekend belonged to Godzilla vs. Kong ($32.5 million) and the highest-grossing total weekend (April 23-25, 2021) amounted to just $56 million total. In short, Hollywood needed a victory and it needed it badly.
Movieshometownsource.com

Man Versus Movie: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is ‘A Quiet Place’ on steroids

Sequels, particularly those that follow a unicorn that both critics and audiences heaped praise upon, are tricky. Whether it’s because it was rushed to capitalize on the success of the original, or it’s too similar to the original, it’s too different from the original, or it’s just not that good, high expectations are often unmet.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Glenn Close In Cruella 2

Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is a very entertaining movie, and it’s looking to be a very successful one as well based on the solid opening weekend numbers and availability on Disney Plus Premier Access, but the more you think about it, the stranger the whole thing becomes. It’s one of the...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Movies playing in Durango May 28-June 3

Stadium 9, 900 Translux Drive, Durango, 247-9799, www.allentheatres.com. After the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Rated PG-13.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey Join 'One True Loves' Adaptation

The film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller “One True Loves” has set a trio of buzzy actors at the lead. Phillipa Soo (original “Hamilton” cast), Simu Liu (lead of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi”), and Luke Bracey (Netflix’s top-rated holiday romp “Holidate”) are all on board. More from Variety. 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu...
MoviesVulture

Cruella Scene-stealer Paul Walter Hauser Is Just Happy to Be Here

There is perhaps no nicer man in Hollywood right now than Paul Walter Hauser. Sure, there are plenty of charming and talented people, but Hauser is so grounded and thoughtful that he’s going to update his list of the top-ten movies that blew his mind to include his new feature, Cruella, and he has put his plans to direct a feature on hold to make sure that, when the time comes, he can make everyone’s money back as a priority.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Dalmatians’ villain gets a fresh origin story in punk-rocking-fun ‘Cruella’

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
Moviesgeorgiastatesignal.com

‘Cruella’ review: Oh how Cruel Cruella is not

It is sometimes hard to believe that Disney created a villain that kills dogs to skin for their fur coats. Then again she is one of the most popular villains in Disney canon, giving reason to why she now has her own live-action origin story. Cruella De Vil as we all know her is the titular villain in “101 Dalmatians” which is where her cruelty and malice first graced audiences’ eyes.
Beauty & FashionMovieWeb

Where Will Cruella 2 Take the Disney Villain Next?

There are few movie villains as devilishly colorful and spirited as Cruella de Vil from the 101 Dalmatian series. In the recently released origin movie for the character, titled Cruella, Emma Stone takes a stab at embodying the villain in her early years. The director of Cruella, Craig Gillespie, spoke about the ending of the film, and how it sets up future stories for the main character.