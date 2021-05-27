Cancel
Congratulations to the Class of 2021!

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOver the next 10 days, each of our area high schools — both public and private — will hold their commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021. If you are fortunate enough to attend one of these events to see someone you care about walk across that stage, be handed a diploma and then toss their cap into the air, we urge you to be proud and show that young person how much you support him or her for how hard and long they’ve worked to get there.

