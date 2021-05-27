Most Famous Actor/Actress Born the Same Year as You (1935–2005)

There’s a lot of buzz about whether or not Thor and Hercules will meet up in Thor: Love and Thunder, and people are starting to wonder what this would be like. Pitting heroes against one another has been a favorite pastime for a lot of fans over the years since it’s fun to see how each hero measures up to the other. There’s usually no intent to see who could kill the other, but it is a good question simply because of the differing power levels that each character happens to display. The overall consensus appears to be that Hercules would likely win such a contest, but considering how powered-down some of the heroes of the MCU have been it’s kind of fair to think that this might be more even than people would realize. Plus, with a character such as Gorr the God Butcher on the loose, played by Christian Bale, one would think that the gods would be setting aside their differences in order to fixate on the real problem and not on their own squabbles. Hercules is more of a rumor at this point since it’s already been established that Russell Crowe will be showing up as Zeus, while Tessa Thompson will be back as Valkyrie and queen of Asgard, and Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane and eventually Lady Thor. It does feel as though there are plenty of stars already in this movie and that another one would need to be a cameo at best. Plus, there’s no idea of who would play this role, but Henry Cavill might actually be a good idea if it did happen. As of right now though it doesn’t sound as though anything is set or if this is bound to happen at all. It is an interesting idea if such an inclusion did happen since with Zeus already there it’s fair to say that Hercules shouldn’t be too much of a stretch, and Hercules has in fact been a part of the Marvel universe for a while now, and has been on the same team as Thor in the comics as well.