Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Alpine X's Indoor Ski Resort Chain Plans Headquarters for Fairfax County

By Brianna Persons
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers are aiming for 20 locations across the United States and Canada. McLean-based developer Alpine X is launching a line of indoor ski facilities, and it appears their flagship site will be sticking close to home in Virginia. Fairfax Peak will be the headquarters for the resort chain created by CEO John Emery and CFO Jim Calder, with plans of expanding to 20 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The snow sports facility will offer deluxe amenities for skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the slopes without the time or cost of booking a trip to Aspen. Features include a hotel, mountain coaster, zip line, and food and drink vendors across the 450,000-square-foot venue.

ourcommunitynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lorton, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Fairfax County, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resort#Ski Areas#Europe#U S Ski#Alpine Skiing#Hotel Amenities#Company Headquarters#Sports Facilities#Mclean#Board Of Supervisors#Indoor Ski Facilities#Fairfax Peak#Deluxe Amenities#Snow Sports#Entertainment Centers#Metro Areas#Snowsports#Fellow Snow Sport#Canada#Developer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Snowboarding
Related
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Weekly Planner: A “Coppelia” ballet, turtle trek, and more

One Loudoun Carnival (5-10 p.m.) — After taking a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, One Loudoun’s annual carnival is back. Open nightly through the end of the month, the event features rides, games, and of course, the requisite funnel cake. Tuesday, May 18. Questions About Demographic Change (6-7...
Herndon, VArestonnow.com

Repairs now complete on 74-year-old Sugarland Run Bridge in Herndon

Repairs and rehabilitation is now complete on the 74-year-old Sugarland Run Bridge in Herndon. Construction began last September on the westbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) portion of the bridge, which resulted in several lane closures on weekends and overnights in October. The project was completed last month. The work included...
Virginia Statetysonsreporter.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Great Falls, VArestonnow.com

Morning Notes

Pedestrian Killed on Leesburg Pike — Eastbound Route 7 was closed at Redberry Court in Great Falls Sunday morning (May 16) after a pedestrian identified as 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 5:21 a.m. Police are seeking witnesses of the crash, which involved multiple cars but was initiated by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion that lost its driver’s side mirror. [FCPD]
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax sees bump up in homelessness in new data

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Bucking a regional trend in the other direction, the number of individuals counted as homeless across Fairfax County this year was up 17 percent from 2020 and rose 27 percent from 2017, according to new figures from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax Park Authority wins slew of national awards

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Five Fairfax County Park Authority nominees have been honored by the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) with 2021 NACPRO Awards, which honor excellence in the field of parks and recreation, officials said May 12.
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County to host virtual career fair for entry-level workers

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is hosting its fifth virtual career fair on May 20. 25 Northern Virginia companies will participate in the fair, which is focused on hiring entry-level workers. The FCEDA is broadcasting the event to more than 100 colleges and universities across the country, and anyone who registers can join for free.
Fairfax County, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Officials Investigating River Farm Sale by AHS

Standing in front of River Farm Wednesday, local and state officials aired their concerns at a news conference about the sale of River Farm by the American Horticultural Society, which makes its headquarters there. In the fall of 2020, River Farm was put on the market by the board of...
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax narrows Philly’s lead in real-estate supremacy

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Can Fairfax County make it two years in a row, surpassing the city of Philadelphia for the most home sales in any single jurisdiction across the Mid-Atlantic in 2021? Odds seem to caution against it, but new figures show that Fairfax shouldn’t be counted out.