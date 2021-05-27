Alpine X's Indoor Ski Resort Chain Plans Headquarters for Fairfax County

Developers are aiming for 20 locations across the United States and Canada. McLean-based developer Alpine X is launching a line of indoor ski facilities, and it appears their flagship site will be sticking close to home in Virginia. Fairfax Peak will be the headquarters for the resort chain created by CEO John Emery and CFO Jim Calder, with plans of expanding to 20 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The snow sports facility will offer deluxe amenities for skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the slopes without the time or cost of booking a trip to Aspen. Features include a hotel, mountain coaster, zip line, and food and drink vendors across the 450,000-square-foot venue.