Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DC Street Closures in Effect for 'Rolling to Remember' This Weekend

By Christa Emmer
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event runs all weekend but closures for this event are limited to Sunday, May 30. Heading down to enjoy the reopening of D.C. this weekend? A big event on Memorial Day weekend is bringing parking restrictions and street closures around the downtown area. Rolling to Remember will hold its annual event to support America’s veterans on Friday, May 28, 2021, through May 31, 2021, at different locations around the city. The main event, a motorcycle ride, and rally will be held at the RFK Stadium on Sunday, May 30. To facilitate movement for this event, D.C. police will be closing several roads and restricting parking in certain areas.

ourcommunitynow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Street#K Street#Virginia Avenue#Memorial Day Weekend#Main Street#Rolling Thunder#Se#Twitter#Street Closures#Nw 20th Street#Nw 19th Street#Street Bridge#Nw 7th Street#Sw 4th Street#Sw 6th Street#Sw 14th Street#Sw 9th Street#23rd Street#Sw 18th Street#Sw 7th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pleasants County, WVWTAP

Lane closures planned on Third Street Bridge

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Third Street Bridge (Quaker State) on WV 2 at milepost 9.63 and the Shawnee Pony Truss Bridge on Pleasants County Route 3/8, located at milepost 0.76, will be undergoing inspections on Friday, June 4, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

Concord road closure planned for Spring Street SW

CONCORD, NC – On Thursday, June 3, City of Concord Water Resources crews will close a portion of Spring Street SW in order to perform maintenance on a water main. Weather permitting, Spring Street SW will be closed between Barbrick Avenue SW and Cabarrus Avenue SW beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 through 6 a.m. on Friday, June 4.
TrafficBig Spring Herald

Road Work/closure on Goliad and East 24th Street

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, crews will be working in the intersection of Goliad and East 24th Street. This work will require that one lane of East 24th Street be closed to thru traffic. The opposite lane of traffic will be closed on Thursday, June 3, 2021, to complete repairs. If you must travel in this area, please do so with extreme caution.
Trafficottumwa.us

Marion Street Closure - 2nd and 4th St

Starting immediately, Marion Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street will be closed due to water main repairs. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, and are asked to exercise extreme caution when navigating in and around the construction zone. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by the end of the week.
Kearney, NENebraskaTV

Closure of downtown streets for Shine Bowl Parade

KEARNEY, Neb. — The City of Kearney announced the closure of several downtown streets for the Saturday, June 5, Shrine Bowl Parade. The closures will begin at 6 a.m. for staging purposes. - 1st Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street. - Central Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street.
Trafficmorns.ca

ActiveTO weekend road closures this weekend

It is another weekend of ActiveTO road closures along the eastern waterfront but no Lakeshore West closure this week. The following road closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday:. Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue. The City is...
Washington, DCpopville.com

“TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rolling to Remember”

“On Sunday, May 30, 2021, the First Amendment motorcycle ride, Rolling to Remember, will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be several street closures that motorists should take into consideration:. The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

KUB extends Locust Street closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced plans to extend the road closure of Locust Street between Cafego Place and the end of Locust Street. The closure has been extended through 6 a.m., Friday, May 28 as repair work is performed on the electric distribution system in the area.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

BOW approves street closures for Pike Place events

The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works and Safety approved requests Wednesday to close Pike Street at Pike Place for upcoming events. The gates will be closed from 2 to 10 p.m. June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6 for Crawfordsville Main Street’s First Friday events and until 6:30 p.m. June 19 for a Music on Grant Studios recital.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

Overnight closures planned on West Academy Street

West Academy Street in Gainesville will be closed nightly starting Tuesday, May 25, for utility work, according to the city. The road will be closed 7 p.m. to 7a.m. until further notice. However, it will remain open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights because of the Memorial Day holiday. The city...
Dubuque, IAcityofdubuque.org

Main Street closure between 2nd and 3rd Street

Main Street will be closed between 2nd and 3rd Streets from 8 AM to 11 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 for private construction work. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour. View a map of current road closures and detours.. If you have questions regarding this closure/detour, please contact...
Tarrant County, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lane Closures This Weekend, Next Week in Tarrant County

North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities. The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance. Arlington. Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right...
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Gering announces temporary street closures

GERING — The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that “A” Street from Kimball Avenue to 18th Street and Holly Drive will be closed for mill and overlay beginning Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28. City officials request that residents not park on these streets beginning May 23.
Politicshillrag.com

Rolling to Remember Rides from RFK May 30

The 2021 Rolling to Remember Demonstration Ride organized by AMVETS will pre-stage in Parking Lot 8 at RFK Stadium on Sunday, May 30, 2021, before riding to and around the National Mall. This demonstration aims to raise awareness of the nation’s more than 80,000 Missing In Action servicemembers and Prisoners...
Cleveland, TXthevindicator.com

Public Hearing held on Pate Street Closure

A public hearing took place at the Cleveland City Council Meeting on Tuesday evening about the proposed partial street closure of Pate Street. Liberty Church owns property on both sides of the street section and would like the street to be closed so they can expand. They have requested that the City of Cleveland abandon and close Pate Street between FM 2025 and Cedar Street.