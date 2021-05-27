DC Street Closures in Effect for 'Rolling to Remember' This Weekend

The event runs all weekend but closures for this event are limited to Sunday, May 30. Heading down to enjoy the reopening of D.C. this weekend? A big event on Memorial Day weekend is bringing parking restrictions and street closures around the downtown area. Rolling to Remember will hold its annual event to support America’s veterans on Friday, May 28, 2021, through May 31, 2021, at different locations around the city. The main event, a motorcycle ride, and rally will be held at the RFK Stadium on Sunday, May 30. To facilitate movement for this event, D.C. police will be closing several roads and restricting parking in certain areas.