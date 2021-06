Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the solar PV industry had another record year with 142 GW of installations. On the manufacturing side, there was an acceleration of consolidation and concertation among module players. The shipments of the Top 20 players reached 136 GW, an equivalent to 90% of total shipments in 2020 and a staggering 42% y-o-y increase. The module node has been traditionally the least concentrated within the supply chain, but very aggressive capacity expansions from leading players have changed this situation. Among the top 10, eight of these suppliers are located in mainland China, with two suppliers' headquarters located in South Korea and in the United States.