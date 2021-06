In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Arlington Public Library has created a tutorial on how to make Chinese jiaozi, a type of dumpling that usually has ground meat and vegetables. Dumplings are very special to many Asian cultures. They can be sweet or savory and made with a myriad of fillings and wrappers. Due to how labor-intensive they can be, dumplings are often made for special occasions and may involve the whole family. Whether it is China and Taiwan’s jiaozi, Korea’s mandu, Japan’s gyoza, Nepal’s momo, Mongolia’s buuz, India’s modak, they are all delicious.