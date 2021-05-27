Cancel
Australian children lose bid to block coal mine expansion

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
 2021-05-27

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A group of Australian child environmentalists have lost their court bid to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. The eight children had argued the environment minister had a duty to protect younger people against climate change. A judge rejected their application for an injunction preventing the Vickery mine expansion. The judge said the environment minister did owe the children a duty of care under the law of negligence. But he wasn't satisfied the case had established the minister would breach that duty. Environment Minister Sussan Ley is considering whether to approve Vickery’s expansion application.

