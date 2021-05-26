Cancel
Congress & Courts

Russian lawmakers target Navalny allies with new bill

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russian parliament has endorsed a bill that keeps people affiliated with groups considered extremist from running in elections, part of authorities’ efforts to sideline associates of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. After the State Duma approved the bill Wednesday in the final third reading, it will need to be vetted by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law. Lawmakers have fast-tracked the bill while a Moscow court has considered a request by prosecutors to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices as extremist groups. Navalny and his allies have denounced the proceedings as part of Kremlin efforts to muzzle dissent ahead of September’s parliamentary election.

Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny
#Russian People#Russian Lawmakers#President Putin#Opposition Groups#Ap#Russian Parliament#Allies#Kremlin Efforts#President Vladimir Putin#Opposition Leader#Moscow#Extremist Groups#Elections#Muzzle Dissent#Authorities#Moscow
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Europe
Russia
Protestswsau.com

Belarusian protester fights extradition from Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Andrei Kazimirov left Belarus for Russia last September to sit out a crackdown on anti-government protests after he was detained over a rally in August and beaten while in custody, his lawyer says. Russia now plans to extradite the 21-year-old back to Belarus to face criminal charges...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Russian Opposition Activist Released Without Charges

A prominent Russian opposition activist and former lawmaker, who was detained and faced possible jail ahead of parliamentary elections, was released Thursday evening without charges in a rare about-face. Russia's opposition says that authorities have in recent months been stepping up a campaign of intimidation against dissenters ahead of a...
ProtestsArkansas Online

Activists see crackdown in Russia

MOSCOW -- Russian authorities are cracking down on dissent before a crucial parliamentary election in September, in what a leading Kremlin critic on Tuesday described as an attempt to sideline opponents. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian tycoon who moved to London after spending a decade in prison in Russia on charges...
Advocacykfgo.com

Navalny ally urges donors to use cryptocurrency due to crackdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) – An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told supporters on Wednesday to move to using cryptocurrencies to help fund their cause as a crackdown threatens to make donations illegal. Russia has moved to ban Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional groups as “extremist”, dealing a blow to...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Russian authorities increase pressure on opposition

MOSCOW -- Russian authorities have ramped up their pressure on dissent ahead of a parliamentary election, arresting one opposition activist and raiding several others' homes. Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the Open Russia movement that dissolved itself last week, was pulled off a plane at St. Petersburg's airport late Monday and was to be taken to Krasnodar in southern Russia Tuesday as part of a criminal probe against him.
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Plane halted and Russian opposition politician Pivovarov arrested

Prominent Russian opposition politician Andrei Pivovarov says he was arrested on board a plane as it was leaving for Poland. Police officers stopped the plane, which was already taxiing, in St. Petersburg on Monday evening, Pivovarov wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the 39-year-old, the authorities’ action is connected...
Public SafetyTaipei Times

Prominent Kremlin critic removed from flight to Warsaw

A prominent Kremlin critic faced a criminal probe in Russia yesterday after being pulled off a Warsaw-bound flight as police searched the homes of several government opponents. Kremlin critics have accused authorities of launching a campaign of arrests and intimidation against opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of parliamentary...
Politicsinvesting.com

Russia detains prominent opposition politician in widening crackdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Dmitry Gudkov, a prominent opposition politician and former parliamentarian, was detained by Russian law enforcement officials on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported, part of a broader crackdown on Kremlin critics. While a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of parliament, Gudkov was expelled from the Just Russia party...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Kremlin Critic Faces Criminal Probe After Being Yanked Off Flight

A prominent Kremlin critic was facing possible jail time Tuesday after Russian police stopped his foreign-bound plane as it taxied down a runway and yanked him off the flight. It marked the latest move in what Kremlin opponents have described as a campaign of arrests and intimidation against President Vladimir Putin's foes ahead of parliamentary elections in September, and came days after Russia's ally Belarus diverted a plane and arrested a wanted dissident onboard.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

The Kremlin’s Quandary With Supporting an Isolated Belarus

The atmosphere at the Friday (May 28) evening meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was strikingly businesslike considering the intensity of Western condemnations of the act of “air piracy” five days prior. It was up to Putin, who played host in his Sochi residence, to set the tone of the conversation, and he firmly downplayed the importance of the Belarusian authorities’ hijacking of Ryanair Flight 4978 and capture of journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian citizen girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. According to the Russian leader, there was plenty to discuss besides the “outburst of emotions” around these “events” (Kremlin.ru, May 28). Meanwhile, Lukashenka was keen to decry Western pressure and brought a case full of “documents” proving the legitimacy of his actions, but Putin suggested the pair should take a swim instead (Kommersant, May 29). Their talks lasted five hours and concluded past midnight; the next rainy day, the pair schmoozed on the presidential yacht instead of swimming. They refrained from a joint statement or a press-conference (Izvestia, May 30).
Politics24newshd.tv

Russia expects no 'breakthrough' at Putin-Biden summit

Russia is not expecting any major breakthrough when President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden hold their first summit this month, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday. "We are not under any illusions and we are not trying to create the impression that there will be any breakthrough, any...
Protestsmediaite.com

Russian Foreign Minister Says Kremlin Is Monitoring ‘Persecution’ of U.S. Capitol Rioters

Ahead of a mid-June meeting in Geneva with Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said on Sunday he’ll bring up the issue of human rights with the Russian president. “I’ll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva,” Biden said during a speech marking Memorial Day, “Making it clear that we will not — we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights.”