Meet the Nonprofit That's 'UpLift'ing Denver's Underserved Youth

In political and special interest lobbyist Chuck Denowh’s recent opinion article about the Mabee Road case, the author painted a pretty incredible picture of the small nonprofit the Public Land Water Access Association as a modern-day Goliath pitted against the average rancher. In this tall tale, an organization with seven volunteer board members, 1 part-time member of staff, and an annual operating budget that amounts to less than a single PAC donation Denowh secured for a client in the recent election, is actually a boogeyman intent on stealing land from hardworking Montanans. But what is the truth?