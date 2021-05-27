Meet the Nonprofit That's 'UpLift'ing Denver's Underserved Youth
If you're looking for news to be excited about, then this information is sure to UpLift you. OCN recently had the honor of sitting down with Colorado UpLift, a Denver-based nonprofit that works to provide resources and mentorship to underprivileged students. This amazing organization supports urban youth from underserved areas through five main program areas, including matching them with mentors and helping them pursue academic opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible.ourcommunitynow.com