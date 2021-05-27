Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Meet the Nonprofit That's 'UpLift'ing Denver's Underserved Youth

By Andre Gilbo
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for news to be excited about, then this information is sure to UpLift you. OCN recently had the honor of sitting down with Colorado UpLift, a Denver-based nonprofit that works to provide resources and mentorship to underprivileged students. This amazing organization supports urban youth from underserved areas through five main program areas, including matching them with mentors and helping them pursue academic opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible.

ourcommunitynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Uplifter#Charity#Youth Development#Community Development#Urban Development#Urban Areas#Leadership Development#Underserved Youth#Ocn#Teachers Mentors#The Community Uplifters#Underserved Areas#Urban Youth#Uplift Supporters#Community Partners#Underprivileged Students#Colorado Communities#Community Members#Academic Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Wayne County, OHDaily Record

Youth Foundation awards $5K in grants to nonprofit youth programs

WOOSTER The Wayne County Community Youth Foundation (WCCYF) provides educational and practical experiences on how community foundations operate, with the goal of getting high school students engaged in local “structured” philanthropy. Each year, student participants in the program also award grants from the Wayne County Community Youth Foundation Fund to...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Whether it’s $1 or $1,000, donations appreciated by area nonprofit groups

The Norfolk Area Big Give has become an annual tradition that showcases the continuing generosity of Northeast Nebraskans. Since starting in 2016 with more than $80,000 going to 31 nonprofit organizations, the Norfolk Area Big Give topped the $100,000 mark in 2019. Even last year — with the giving done all online because of the COVID-19 pandemic — nearly $92,000 was raised.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Family of Adam Toledo creates nonprofit for at-risk youth

CHICAGO - The family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by Chicago police, is creating a nonprofit to try to keep children from ending up in a situation like his. It is called "Adam’s Place." Wednesday would have been Toledo’s 14th birthday. His family held an emotional...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Neha B

People's Impact Network, a nonprofit for nonprofits and more, is making a huge impact on Dallas community

People's Impact Network, launched in March 2020, is a nonprofit organization that operates on the principle of 'Triple win', where all the three parties involved; contributor, buyer and the community, are benefitted in some way. They offer six programs that cover a vast array of things that can help Dallas community in terms of meeting needs, small businesses, personal growth, education, sharing voice, community service and more.
Charitiesyoursun.com

COLUMN: Board members guide Charlotte County’s many nonprofits

This weekend we remember and honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, protecting and defending us at the heart of their mission. We truly recognize them as heroes. Last week I shared about the community impact volunteers serving our mission. This week I’d...
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

Nonprofit Spotlight: TARC's services grow with help from community

May 31—Terrebonne Arc, also known as TARC, offers jobs, education, housing and a variety of other services to people with mental and physical disabilities. We asked Executive Director Mary Lynn Bisland to answer some questions about the program's services and needs. Here edited answers follow. To learn more, visit terrebonnearc.org.
Montgomery County, TXhellowoodlands.com

Local girl’s nonprofit provides school supplies to kids in need

From the time she was in kindergarten, Montgomery County resident Baily Cowart knew she wanted to help others. Her passion for helping children obtain necessary school supplies led her to start small fundraisers. By the time she was 8 years old, Cowart had founded her own 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity, B.E. Blessed, to further her mission of providing backpacks and school supplies to those in need.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Know Your Nonprofits | Classes support county’s English language learners

“Know Your Nonprofits” is a weekly column in the Times-Standard that takes an in-depth look at nonprofit organizations throughout Humboldt County. This week’s featured nonprofit is English Express. Mary Ann Hytken, program leader/teacher, answered the following questions. Briefly describe your organization and its mission: English Express catalyzes personal and social...
AdvocacyMontana Standard

Guest view: Nonprofit's mission is to maintain, restore, protect access

In political and special interest lobbyist Chuck Denowh’s recent opinion article about the Mabee Road case, the author painted a pretty incredible picture of the small nonprofit the Public Land Water Access Association as a modern-day Goliath pitted against the average rancher. In this tall tale, an organization with seven volunteer board members, 1 part-time member of staff, and an annual operating budget that amounts to less than a single PAC donation Denowh secured for a client in the recent election, is actually a boogeyman intent on stealing land from hardworking Montanans. But what is the truth?
Advocacytoronto.com

Stepping up for North York's underserved

A few days ago I booked a vaccine appointment for someone who couldn’t believe it could be that easy. A senior, a cancer survivor and a front-line worker, she had been trying for months to get a vaccine. “That’s it?” She asked, holding back tears after I told her she was booked for an appointment at a local vaccination clinic the following day after her shift at work.
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Community Members Invited to Undoing Racism® Seminar

Talbot Family Network is hosting a three-day Undoing Racism® workshop on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Friday June 18, 2021 from 9am – 3pm daily. Community members are invited to register for this free virtual seminar about the foundations of race and racism and how they function as barriers to community self-determination and self-sufficiency.
Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

Zane's Inc., KSU partner for fundraising for special needs persons

Pi Sigma Epsilon Chapter at Kent State University has teamed up with Zane’s Inc. over the last couple of years to assist them with fundraising and volunteering. These Kent State students have been able to participate at Zane’s October Trunk & Treat and at the annual Holiday Party with Santa. These experiences have given them an interactive experience with children and adults with special needs and an introduction to a local non-profit organization facilitated by volunteer board members.