Students Rally Against Mandatory COVID Vaccines at N.J. University + More

Instead of people coming together to converse, eat and listen to live music, on May 2, University Ave turned to a place full of peaceful protest and political activism. Palo Alto community members came together with the 8×8 rally to share their frustration with the lack of legislation to address the rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes. The 8×8 rallies held all over the Bay Area are meant to encourage Asian-Americans to become politically active and vote. It was only just recently, May 18, 2021, that a Hate Crimes Act passed in Congress with a majority vote. The lack of Asian-American and Pacific Islander representation in government has been a pressing issue for both the greater American and Palo Alto communities. The Paly Voice interviewed two Palo Alto High School students, Mathew Signorello-Katz and Johannah Seah to discuss their involvement in the 8×8 Rally and why they chose to get involved.