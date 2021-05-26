Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Students Rally Against Mandatory COVID Vaccines at N.J. University + More

By Children's Health Defense Team
childrenshealthdefense.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Students Rally Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines at NJ University: ‘They’re Going to Keep Moving the Goalposts’. The Epoch Times...

childrenshealthdefense.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#European Union#Censorship#Medical Students#U S Students#D C Students#N J University#Nj University#Turning Point Usa#Whatsapp#Indian#Signal#Fast Computers#G Networks#Eu#Anti Vaccine Campaign#The European Commission#Facebook#Twitter#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Evening News

Legislature opposition to mandatory IU COVID-19 vaccines grows

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 30 Indiana Senate Republicans joined the growing list of politicians calling for Indiana University to reverse course and rescind its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students and staff, saying they had “grave concerns.”. “This heavy-handed mandate goes against many of the liberties on which our founders built...
Public Healthwuzr.com

Gov. Holcomb Asked to Stop Mandatory Covid Vaccination Rule at IU

Several state lawmakers are trying to prevent Indiana University from requiring students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. State Representative Jim Lucas wrote a letter to Governor Holcomb, asking him to get involved. Nineteen lawmakers signed the letter. Governor Holcomb’s office says they’ve received the letter, and the governor...
AdvocacyWHNT-TV

Mascots, prizes rally students to get vaccinated

SAN DIEGO — A growing number of U.S. public schools are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to encourage students to get vaccinated before summer vacation. The massive effort to create a pep-rally atmosphere comes only weeks after the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was approved for younger adolescents ages 12 to 15. Administrators want to get as many shots in students’ arms as possible and hope it will pave the way to return to regular classes in the fall.
Collegesseattlepi.com

University of Washington to require all employees to be vaccinated before classes resume in fall

The University of Washington announced Thursday it will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before fall classes begin. Faculty and staff at all three campuses will be required to show proof of immunization in order to work at university facilities. The mandate follows new updated guidance from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries that requires employers to confirm proof of vaccination before ending mask mandates.
Seattle, WAThe Daily

UW to require COVID-19 vaccination for faculty and staff

The UW will require staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they will work on campus in fall quarter, the university announced Thursday. This decision falls in line with a mandate announced last month that students would have to be vaccinated for in-person learning come fall quarter, which starts Sept. 29.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Health workers sue Texas hospital over mandatory Covid vaccinations

Healthcare workers from a Texas hospital filed a lawsuit against their employer for enacting a mandate requiring all staff to receive a vaccination against Covid-19. In total, 117 healthcare workers joined the lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital, saying the facility's requirement violated the Nuremberg Code, a post WWII-era guideline barring experimentation on human subjects without their consent. Attorney Jared Woodfill, who filed the lawsuit, told ABC News that the hospital forcing its employees to get the vaccines was meant to help boost the hospital's profits. "To promote its business and increase profits at the expense of other health care...
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Canadian soldier who spoke at anti-lockdown rally, against COVID-19 vaccine charged with mutiny

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with mutiny for speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and urging colleagues not to help with vaccine distribution. Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi has been charged with one count of persuading another person to join in a mutiny and one count of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer, according to the Ottawa Citizen.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

More than 135,000 local residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:. One additional resident of Dubuque County was confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 13,443. No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s...
Gloucester County, NJphillyvoice.com

N.J. to close down COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites

New Jersey's six coronavirus vaccination mega-sites will be no more by the end of July, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday. The mega-sites will close down over the next two months as New Jersey refocuses its vaccine efforts to more local, community-based locations. The mega-sites located at the Rowan College of...
Palo Alto, CApalyvoice.com

Paly student leaders rally against Asian hate

Instead of people coming together to converse, eat and listen to live music, on May 2, University Ave turned to a place full of peaceful protest and political activism. Palo Alto community members came together with the 8×8 rally to share their frustration with the lack of legislation to address the rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes. The 8×8 rallies held all over the Bay Area are meant to encourage Asian-Americans to become politically active and vote. It was only just recently, May 18, 2021, that a Hate Crimes Act passed in Congress with a majority vote. The lack of Asian-American and Pacific Islander representation in government has been a pressing issue for both the greater American and Palo Alto communities. The Paly Voice interviewed two Palo Alto High School students, Mathew Signorello-Katz and Johannah Seah to discuss their involvement in the 8×8 Rally and why they chose to get involved.
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Mandatory COVID Vaccines at LSU? Attorney General Says Not Legal

BATON ROUGE, LA – Citing federal and state law protections for employees and students, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging Louisiana State University to not mandate COVID vaccines at the school. In a letter to Interim President Thomas Galligan, Attorney General Landry says LSU should not require COVID vaccinations...
Public HealthPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Which 10 N.J. towns have the highest COVID vaccination rates?

The state released new maps earlier this month displaying vaccination rates by town in an effort, it said, to show where vaccine resources need to be deployed. The data gives a snapshot of rates in each town, but officials acknowledge the numbers in any given municipality may be affected by various factors, including seasonal residencies, second homes and transient college students.
Washington StateUS News and World Report

WSU Creates Center for Cannabis Policy, Research, Outreach

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Leaders of Washington State University have voted to establish a full research center with nearly 100 scientists working on a diverse range of cannabis-related projects. The newly christened Center for Cannabis Policy, Research and Outreach was officially approved by the WSU Faculty Senate and Board of...
CollegesPharos-Tribune

Editorial: Effort to block COVID-19 vaccine at IU is political pursuit

This past week, a group of 19 Indiana House members — including local Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola — signed on to a letter asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to use executive action to ban Indiana University from requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Public Healthlawweekcolorado.com

Legal Lasso: SCOTUS Rejects Colorado Churches’ COVID Challenge

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter rounding up headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay up-to-date on all of Colorado’s legal happenings. Also, Law Week Colorado is now an all-online news outlet, make sure to get your...
CollegesVanderbilt University News

Four Vanderbilt alumnae receive Pickering Fellowships from U.S. Department of State

Vanderbilt tied with the University of California, Berkeley, for having the highest number of alumni selected for the program from a single university this year. The selection committee chose 45 Pickering Fellows from more than 1,300 applicants. Berry, originally from New Jersey, currently works as an immigration services officer at...