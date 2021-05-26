Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Slovakia becomes 2nd EU country to approve Russia's Sputnik

wcn247.com
 29 days ago

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has become the second European Union country to authorize use of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. The Slovak government has asked Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky to make the COVID-19 vaccine available by June 7. Slovakia has 200,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine in stock but had not allowed its use yet. Hungary is the only other EU nation to use Sputnik V, which has not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency. A secret deal for Slovakia to purchase 2 million Sputnik V shots orchestrated by then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic triggered a political crisis in March that resulted in the Slovak government’s collapse.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Slovakia#Sputnik#Ap#Russian#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Russia
Related
Politicswcn247.com

Russia spars with EU and US at meeting on EU-UN cooperation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has sparred with the European Union and the United States at a U.N. meeting that highlighted the strained relations between Moscow, Brussels and Washington. The meeting was to focus on cooperation between the United Nations and the 27-nation European Union. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the council that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the fragility of our hyper-globalized and interdependent world. He says the demand for multilateral solutions is much greater than the supply. Russia’s deputy ambassador strongly disagreed, saying the EU more often chooses destructive unilateral approaches. He warned the European bloc against interfering in other countries’ affairs including by taking action against Belarus, a close Moscow ally.
Europerecordpatriot.com

Polish man charged with spying for Russia at EU parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials said Thursday they have arrested a Polish man they suspect of spying for Russia, allegedly for activities carried out in a number of countries and at the European Union parliament. Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the head of the country’s security services, said Thursday that...
Pharmaceuticalsava360.com

Russia cries “sabotage” after Slovakia questions quality of Sputnik vaccine

Russia has asked Slovakia to return 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after Slovak testing indicated serious quality control issues. The Slovak regulatory agency, the State Institute for Drug Control, reported that the batches it received did not “have the same characteristics and properties” as the Sputnik vaccine that was peer-reviewed in the Lancet and found to be 91.6 percent effective.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EU's new strategy on Russia: push back, constrain, engage

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s new strategy for its fraught relationship with Russia will be based on pushing back, constraining and engaging with Moscow at the same time, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday. The 27-nation EU and Moscow are deeply at odds over human rights, Ukraine and...
Politicsmacaubusiness.com

EU condemns Russia’s ‘unfounded’ ban on Navalny groups

The European Union on Thursday denounced a Russian court ruling that branded “extremist” the political organisations of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and barred them from working. “Yesterday’s ruling by a Moscow Court to label Mr Alexei Navalny’s organisations as ‘extremist groups’ marks the most serious effort to date by...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Russia studies Sputnik V vaccine against the Moscow strain of coronavirus

The Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is studying the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against the Moscow strain of coronavirus, presumably the vaccine will protect against this variant of COVID-19, the center’s director Alexander Gintsburg, according to Russian media. Earlier, Gunzburg said that there are original variants...
EuropeBirmingham Star

When did Russia become independent

In its long and brutal history, there was only one time when Russia was conquered by another state. Despite suffering major defeats and losing wars, Russia has always retained its independence. Only the Mongol invasion was a bitter exception. In 1922, the word "Russia" once again disappeared from the political...
Economybirminghamnews.net

Russia ranked third in list of EU's largest exporters

The value of Russian merchandise exports to European Union countries amounted to ?42.5 billion in January-April, according to Europe's statistical office Eurostat. Russia was among the top three exporters to the union during the period, after China (€139.4 billion) and the United States (€71.4 billion). Statistics showed that the volume...
Politicsinsideedition.com

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

Russia’s Alexei Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics, continues to make headlines, despite being imprisoned for parole violation. Since beginning his two-and-a-half-year sentence, he has been on hunger strike, accused prison authorities of state-sponsored torture and has seen his anti-corruption foundation outlawed and designated as an extremist organization.
Health101 WIXX

EU approves Portugal’s recovery plan, first grants seen in July

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal on Wednesday became the first EU country to have its recovery plan rubber-stamped by the European Commission, whose president Ursula von der Leyen said an initial disbursement from the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery fund should come in July. “The plan clearly meets the demanding criteria we have...
Pharmaceuticalsshortpedia.com

Russia tests nasal spray version of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for children: Report

Russia is in the process of testing a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccine that can be suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September. Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine "only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on", the TASS news agency reported.
Healthsouthasiamonitor.org

Nine more cities in India receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccines

The pilot launch of Russia's Covid vaccine-Sputnik V-in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has now been extended to nine other cities. These cities are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Kolhapur, Maharashtra and Miryalaguda, Telangana. However, people cannot register for the Russian vaccine through the CoWIN...
POTUSThe Guardian

EU warned to expect relations with Putin’s Russia to deteriorate

The EU should prepare for “a further downturn” in its relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the bloc’s top diplomat has warned. As Joe Biden and Putin talked at a lakeside mansion in Geneva, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell unveiled a strategy aimed at charting a course for EU-Russia relations. Ties between the two sides have hit a post-cold war low following Kremlin-orchestrated cyber-attacks and election interference, the frozen conflict in eastern Ukraine, and the poisoning and jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Pharmaceuticalswhtc.com

Slovakia offers 160,000 doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia plans to sell or donate 160,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, a government website showed on Wednesday, offering up much of the first batch it had available after months of wrangling and a political crisis. Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned in...
Economykfgo.com

EU Commission approves Germany’s 25.6 billion euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Tuesday Germany’s 25.6 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants only until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by...
Economyharrisondaily.com

EU approves 191.5 billion euros in recovery funds for Italy

ROME (AP) — The European Union's executive Commission on Tuesday formally approved 191.5 billion euros ($228.5 billion) in pandemic recovery funds for Italy, the 27-nation bloc's third-biggest …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...