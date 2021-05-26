Cancel
Politics

Switzerland says talks on accords with EU have collapsed

By JAMEY KEATEN, FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
 2021-05-26

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government says that years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords have collapsed. Officials said the two sides failed to reach agreement on key issues including the cross-border movement of jobseekers. Switzerland’s foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, said Wednesday the Alpine nation’s government informed EU chief Ursula von der Leyen about its decision to withdraw from the talks. Cassis said Switzerland hoped to remain a close partner of the 27-nation bloc, with which it has more than 100 bilateral treaties. The negotiations largely stumbled over EU demands for full access to the Swiss labor market for its citizens, including those seeking work.

Ursula Von Der Leyen
Ignazio Cassis
#Treaties#Geneva#Eu#Ap#Swiss#The European Union
Politics
Europe
Switzerland
