Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

By BABA AHMED - Associated Press
 2021-05-26

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has resigned while he and the prime minister are in detention after being arrested by the military earlier this week. The resignation comes as representatives of the West African regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the political crisis, officials said Wednesday. The U.N., the African Union and other international bodies have urged Mali’s military to release the transitional president and prime minister, who were to lead an 18-month civilian transitional government. A military official said that transitional President Bah N’Daw dismissed Prime Minister Moctar Ouane before handing in his own resignation to former junta leader and transitional Vice President Col. Assimi Goita.

