newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Tensions rise in Baghdad after arrest of militia commander

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces have arrested a senior militia commander on terrorism charges, sparking a tense showdown in Baghdad. The Wednesday arrest of militia leader Qassim Mahmoud Musleh was based on a judicial investigation and arrest warrant. Musleh is the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar province. Shortly after his arrest forces affiliated with the PMF, which maintains offices inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, were deployed surrounding Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s headquarters. Tensions reached fever pitch when Iraqi security forces and the elite Counter-Terrorism Service were deployed to protect the government and diplomatic missions, sparking fears of violence.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baghdad#Militia#Iraqi Security Forces#Tensions#Violence#Arrest Warrant#Ap#Pmf#Counter Terrorism Service#Anbar Province#Terrorism Charges#Headquarters#Missions#Elite#Green Zone#Baghdad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastme-confidential.com

Iran condemns attacks on its mission in Iraq

Iran’s foreign ministry Monday summoned the Iraqi envoy to the Islamic Republic to protest against attacks against the Iranian consulate in Karbala, central Iraq. The Iraqi envoy, Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reports citing the foreign ministry was handed a “letter of protest” against the Saturday attacks. Dozens of Iraqi demonstrators...
Protestswhbl.com

Iraqis hold anti-Israel protests after call by cleric, militias

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Chanting crowds gathered in several Iraqi cities on Saturday, some burning Israeli and American flags, in protest against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Thousands of demonstrators shouted anti-Israeli slogans, held signs saying “Death to Israel, death to America” and waved Palestinian flags. The rallies, called...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

All Eyes On Hezbollah As Tensions Rise On Israel Border

Israel's deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hezbollah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict. Incidents at the border in recent days have raised the temperature but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Extremists' rise worsens tensions amid Israel crisis

JERUSALEM -- In the 1980s, Rabbi Meir Kahane's violent anti-Arab ideology was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the U.S. listed his party as a terrorist group. Today, his disciples march through the streets by the hundreds, chanting "Death to Arabs" and assaulting any they come...
Violent Crimescpj.org

Iraqi journalist Ahmed Hassan shot, critically wounded

New York, May 10, 2021 – Iraqi authorities should immediately and thoroughly investigate the shooting of journalist Ahmed Hassan, and hold those responsible to account, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Earlier today, an unidentified masked gunman shot Hassan, a reporter for the broadcaster Al-Forat TV, twice in the...
Protestsktwb.com

One protester dies after clashes with police in Baghdad – sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – One person died and several were injured on Tuesday when Iraqi security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse anti-government protests in central Baghdad, according to security and medical sources. The sources said 14 protesters and seven members of the security forces were hurt in...
Protestsriverbender.com

1 killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD (AP) — A protester died Tuesday after being shot as clashes erupted between demonstrators and Iraqi security forces in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, Iraqi security officials and a rights monitor said. Security forces used live ammunition to disperse crowds after protesters began throwing stones, witnesses and Iraqi officials said. The...
Militarywhbl.com

Iraq militia chief arrested over attacks on base hosting U.S. forces – security sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested senior militia commander Qasim Muslih under the country’s anti-terrorism law, three security sources said. Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, two of the security sources with direct knowledge of the arrest told Reuters.
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

100 Iraqi families from IS-linked camp in Syria repatriated

QAYARA, Iraq — Nearly a dozen buses carrying 100 Iraqi families who lived in a sprawling Syrian camp for supporters and families of Islamic State militants returned to Iraq on Tuesday, where public opinion is divided about their return. The families include women, children and men, according to Syrian Kurdish...
ProtestsVoice of America

Iraqi Government Steps Up Investigation into Killings of Protesters, Journalists

CAIRO - Iraqi media are reporting on stepped up efforts to find whoever killed a protester Sunday night and attempted to kill a journalist. Crowds of mostly young men set fire to the perimeter of the Iranian consulate in Karbala after the attacks, as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi vows to find and arrest the perpetrators.
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

Iraqi Security Forces Thwarted Rocket Attack In Baghdad (Photos)

On May 28, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that the Federal Police had thwarted a rocket attack on an unspecified target in the capital Baghdad. An improvised rocket launched loaded with three “Katyusha” [107 mm] rockets and wired to a timer was found in the al-Jihad neighborhood, which is located around 5 kilometers to the east of Baghdad International Airport.
Middle Eastdavisvanguard.org

Violence and Tensions Rise After Israeli Attacks in Gaza and Sheikh Jarrah

GAZA–Violence erupted this week across Israeli and Palestinian territories following a series of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip as well as Sheikh Jarrah. This has been the worst flare-up of violence in the area in the last seven years, leaving hundreds of innocents dead and many more injured. Mobs have erupted––both Arab and Jewish––across Israel and surrounding countries, leaving millions in a state of paranoia.
Middle EastWashington Post

Iraq is being held hostage

Tallha Abdulrazaq is a researcher at the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute. Once more, Baghdad is under siege. This time, rather than ISIS being at the gates, as they were in 2014, it is those who played the role of foot soldiers in the campaign to defeat the Islamic State that are threatening the very existence of the Iraqi state.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US military commander warns over Iraq militias’ drones

The US military commander in the Middle East has issued a new warning over the threat from armed drones launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the drones were difficult to detect and destroy, and he admitted the US was struggling to deal with them. Finding better ways to counter such attacks was a top priority, he said.
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Coalition airstrike kills Hezbollah militant helping Houthis in Yemen

A senior Hezbollah fighter was killed by an Arab Coalition air strike in Yemen, the government said Tuesday. Mustafa Al-Gharawi died on Monday supporting the Iran-backed Houthi militia as part of the group’s widely-condemned offensive in Marib province. The Yemeni government, which is supported by the Arab coalition in its...
Protestswcn247.com

Tensions rise as Palestinian march aims to defy Paris ban

PARIS (AP) — Marches in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were planned for Saturday in a dozen French cities, but the focus was on Paris where riot police countered organizers who said they would defy a ban on the protest in the French capital, ordered on the grounds that it risked turning violent. Paris police chief Didier Lallement ordered shops closed around the starting point of the planned march in a working class northern Paris neighborhood after an administrative court confirmed the ban. Authorities noted a banned July 2014 pro-Palestinian protest against an Israeli offensive in Gaza that degenerated into violence and running battles with police to justify the order against Saturday’s march.
ReligionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Mosque bombing in Kabul kills 12 worshipers

KABUL, Afghanistan — A bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers, killing at least 12 worshipers and wounding 15, Afghan police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, the latest in a surge in violence as U.S. and NATO troops have begun their final withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.