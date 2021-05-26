More Cambodians die from tainted rice wine despite crackdown

Animal activists in Bangladesh have warned of a growing crisis among horses used for tourism during the country's coronavirus lockdown, after owners said Wednesday that five more had died of starvation in a popular resort town. Twenty-one horses that used to carry tourists along Cox's Bazar beach in southeastern Bangladesh died in one month, their owners said, after a lockdown imposed from April 14 saw visitors to the scenic spot dry up. The owners -- who make ends meet through horse-riding services for tourists on the beach -- said they had no income to buy fodder for the horses, and had to take out micro-loans just to feed their own families. "Tourist arrivals in the beaches have ground to a halt. My horses are idle," Farida Begum, spokeswoman of the Cox's Bazar Horse Owners Association and a horseowner herself, told AFP.