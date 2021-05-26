newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Cyprus says people under 50 should use mRNA-based vaccines

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot health authorities have advised people aged under 50 to use the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines that are based on the newer, mRNA technology. The Health Ministry said Wednesday's decision came after a recommendation by its panel of scientific advisers on COVID-19, following “reports of serious incidents concerning blood clots.” It didn’t provide further details. Cypriot media have reported extensively on the death of a 39-year-old woman — allegedly from a brain hemorrhage — about two weeks after she received an AstraZeneca shot, although it wasn’t clear whether the jab was actually linked with her death. The advisory body said people who have already got their first AstraZeneca shot and didn’t suffer serious side-effects must receive their follow-up jab.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Cyprus#Ap#The Pfizer Biontech#The Health Ministry#Nicosia#Cypriot Media#People#Blood Clots#Scientific Advisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
Place
Europe
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Industrywhbl.com

Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Friday will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say. The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday...
Pharmaceuticalscapradio.org

WHO Says U.S. Should Share Vaccines Globally Before Vaccinating Kids

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, and dangers posed by variants. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The situation in India grows ever more dire. Yesterday, the country reported...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MyChesCo

CDC: Effectiveness Study in Health Workers Shows mRNA Vaccines 94% Effective

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new CDC study adds to the growing body of real-world evidence (outside of a clinical trial setting) showing that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) protect health care personnel (HCP) against COVID-19. mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduced the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated. This assessment, conducted in a different study network with a larger sample size from across a broader geographic area than in the clinical trials, independently confirms U.S. vaccine effectiveness findings among health care workers that were first reported March 29.
Public Healthkfgo.com

As infections dwindle, Spanish regions mull looser mask rules

MADRID (Reuters) – Madrid and the central Spanish region of Castilla la Mancha are considering easing rules on wearing face masks outdoors, officials said on Monday, as falling transmission and rising vaccination rates have lowered the risk of COVID-19 infection. Masks have been mandatory indoors and out across most of...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Over 29 million doses of jab administered

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 29 million doses. The country rolled out its inoculation program in mid-January, starting with health care workers and the elderly. Since then, it has been gradually expanding the scope of the inoculation drive to cover more age groups and...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dashboard: Vaccinating Eurasia - May

Approved: Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac. Who's eligible: Armenia has taken the rare step of offering the vaccine to anyone, including foreigners, without registration. But the number of takers is still low, our correspondent reported on May 13. The health ministry is not regularly releasing figures for the number of Armenians to have received shots.
SciencePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

How could anything developed this quickly be safe?. For many Americans, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines less than a year after the pandemic began is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism is contributing to hesitancy to get the shot – especially among those concerned that the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines rely on messenger RNA, or mRNA, to induce protection. This is the first time that any mRNA vaccine has been approved for human use.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

mRNA Vaccines Effective for Preventing Symptomatic COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For health care personnel (HCP), the vaccine effectiveness (VE) of authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) against symptomatic COVID-19 illness is 82 and 94 percent for a single dose and for two doses, respectively, according to research published in the May 14 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
ScienceMedicineNet.com

How Do mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Work?

Vaccines train a person’s immune system to recognize and fight specific germs that can cause illness. COVID-19 vaccines work with the immune system to help develop defenses against the disease so that the body will be ready to fight coronavirus if exposed to it in the future. If a vaccinated person gets exposed to coronavirus in the future, the antibodies will fight the virus and work to prevent severe COVID-19 illness. The mRNA vaccine uses genetically engineered RNA that codes for a COVID-19-specific protein. When injected, this messenger RNA (mRNA) is read by our cells and makes the COVID-19 protein. Our white cells mount an immune response to this protein and produce antibodies.
Travelstartsat60.com

Forget the oldies. Expert says young Aussies should get vaccine priority

Amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in Victoria, experts have called for radical changes to Australia’s coronavirus vaccination rollout, including a shift toward prioritising young Australians, who are more at risk of catching and spreading the deadly virus. The number of cases in Victoria grew to 51 on Monday, with new...
Worldamicohoops.net

The Ministry of Health identifies more than 300 educational units as vaccination sites

More than 317 educational units have been identified by Ministry of Health How Vaccination sitesFor a vaccination plan in Ecuador in the government of Guillermo Laso. The sites are, for the most part, the same Facilities facilities Schools across the country, and in others, mobile brigades, which would also be at the bottom of schools and colleges.