Israeli police suspend officer in east Jerusalem shooting

By AREEJ HAZBOUN - Associated Press
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that an officer involved in shooting a Palestinian teen in the courtyard of her east Jerusalem home last week has been suspended pending an investigation. Jana Kiswani, 16, said she was standing just outside the front gate of her home in the flashpoint neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, when a police officer ordered her, her brother and father to go into their house. Kiswani said she was shot in the back with a rubber-coated bullet. She was hospitalized with a broken vertebra. Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent demonstrations and clashes between Palestinian protesters and police.

