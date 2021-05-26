Israeli police suspend officer in east Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli soldier and a civilian have been stabbed near a light rail station in east Jerusalem. The assailant was shot and killed by police, who described it as a terrorist attack. Monday's attack came in the the tense aftermath of an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers that was triggered by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated two men in their early 20s with stab wounds to their upper bodies. The military identified one of those wounded as a soldier. Both were being treated at nearby hospitals. The police did not provide details about the attacker.