Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

French energy giant Total stops payments on Myanmar pipeline

wcn247.com
 2021-05-27

BANGKOK (AP) — The French energy company Total SA says its shareholders have voted to suspend distributions of cash to stakeholders in the joint venture company running a gas pipeline in Myanmar. Pressure has been growing on companies with investments or operations linked to the Myanmar military to suspend any financial support following a Feb. 1 coup. Total said in a statement issued Wednesday that shareholders of the Moattama Gas Transportation Co., which operates the Yadana pipeline, made the decision at a meeting held on May 12. It said the decision was taken in light of the unstable context in Myanmar. Total is still operating the pipeline, however, keeping the supply of gas steady so as to not disrupt the electricity supply in Myanmar and Thailand.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Gas Pipeline#Energy Company#Bangkok#French#Ap#Total Sa#Yadana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
Related
Industrygcaptain.com

EU Carbon Market to Expand to Shipping

The European Commission plans to include maritime transport in the world’s biggest carbon market and create an adjacent emissions-trading program for heating and road transport. The EU executive arm is currently designing the biggest reform of the Emissions Trading System to date in order to align it with a stricter...
Energy IndustryPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Stopping pipeline was a mistake

So, the Keystone pipeline is no more. No more leases on federal lands. Our enemies China, Russia and Iran are smiling ear to ear. This country is headed back to energy dependence. Everyone likes their $3-a-gallon gas? Heating season is coming up. How does $4-a-gallon heating fuel sound?. Keep smiling...
Industrythewestsidegazette.com

Adani Group’s Australian Business Bravus Strikes Coal At Carmichael Project

BRISBANE, Australia — Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group’s Australian business re-branded as Bravus said on June 24 that it has struck coal and exposed the first of coal seams at the Carmichael project in the northeastern Australian state Queensland. David Boshoff, Bravus Mining and Resources chief executive, said it was...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Shell to buy BP’s share Shearwater North Sea gas hub

LONDON (Bloomberg) --Royal Dutch Shell said it plans to buy BP’s stake in a North Sea field they share, superseding a deal agreed by the British oil major last month. “Shell U.K. Ltd. has agreed to purchase BP’s interest in the Shearwater gas hub,” a spokesperson for the Anglo-Dutch company said Friday, without disclosing terms. “The move reflects Shell’s strategy of focusing our upstream activities on fewer, existing positions to generate material returns for shareholders and to fund the growth of our new low-carbon portfolio.”
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's CNOOC makes offshore gas breakthrough

CNOOC estimates 11 production wells for a deepwater gas field in the South China Sea. Chinese energy company CNOOC said June 25 that production had started at the country’s first-ever deepwater natural gas field. The start up of the offshore Lingshui 17-2 gas field in the South China Sea was...
Energy Industrytechinvestornews.com

EDF to decommission 7 advanced gas-cooled reactors by 2030

EDF Energy will put all seven of its advanced gas-cooled reactor nuclear power stations in the UK into the defueling and decommissioning stages within the next decade. The post EDF to decommission 7 advanced gas-cooled reactors by 2030 appeared first on Power Engineering International. French-based global power developer EDF Energy...
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

UK, Canadian firms start pre-FEED on Scottish DAC

Dreamcatcher would be first and largest DAC in Europe [Image credit: Carbon Engineering]. UK carbon management company Storegga Geotechnologies and Carbon Engineering (CE), a Canadian company pioneering direct air capture (DAC) of CO2, said June 24 they have begun pre-FEED work on their Dreamcatcher carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Scotland.
Energy Industryfreightwaves.com

Amazon ramps up renewable energy investments

With 10 gigawatts of renewable energy globally, Amazon just became the “largest corporate buyer of renewable energy” in the U.S. and the world. In a race to get to net-zero emissions, meet sustainability targets and move away from fossil fuels, Amazon is on its way to meet its goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Schneider Electric Helps Clients Reach Landmark Milestone of 10,000 MW Advised Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Collectively, Schneider Electric's PPA advisory clients have contracted for more than 10,000 megawatts of wind and solar power globally, a volume equivalent to over 300,000,000 metric tons of CO2. Landmark milestone achieved through the support of more than 140 completed corporate PPA transactions since 2014. MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2021...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Risen Energy plans 3 GW cell, module factory in Malaysia

Risen Energy is set to establish its first production facility in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic plan for the region. It has revealed that it will invest around $10 billion over 15 years in a new solar PV cell and module manufacturing hub in Malaysia. It said on...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Lightsource BP solar project in Spain starts commercial operations

UK-based energy company Lightsource BP has announced the start of commercial operations at its flagship solar project, Vendimia, in Zaragoza, Spain. The 247MWp solar project will generate electricity to be supplied to BP’s European power trading team under a long-term power purchase agreement. The company’s contractor, Prodiel, which handled the...
Energy Industrykdal610.com

Indian refining giant Reliance unveils $10-billion green energy plan

CHENNAI (Reuters) -Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, will invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years in a drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035. Reliance’s plan mirrors strategies of global oil majors such as Royal Dutch...
UEFAcryptobriefing.com

Chinese Payment Giant Alipay Launches NFT Sales

Alipay launched two limited-edition NFTs on its private blockchain project called AntChain. The NFTs were did not involve any cryptocurrency, and were sold using fiat money. Using private blockchains to issue NFTs raises concerns over their value and long-term provenance. China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay, sold non-fungible tokens (NFTs)...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Virginia Mercury

A 303-mile hole in claim new gas pipelines are critical to energy security

After the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, fossil fuel industry advocates have redoubled their efforts to frame the completion of other U.S. pipeline projects as a critical energy security issue. However, there is a 42-inch wide, 303-mile long gaping hole in this line of argumentation: the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). Originally slated to be […] The post A 303-mile hole in claim new gas pipelines are critical to energy security appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

India mobile payment giant eyes $1.6B stake sale

Paytm parent One97 Communications reportedly outlined its intention to issue $1.6 billion-worth of new shares to be sold as part of a wider IPO, with existing investors set to vote on the matter at an EGM scheduled for mid-July. The Economic Times reported the revelation was published in the contents...