Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Official: Gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard, several hurt

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of San Jose, California says several people are receiving medical treatment after police and sheriff’s officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard. Mayor Sam Liccardo said Wednesday in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat” and the facility has been evacuated. He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.” The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport. A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of San Jose#California Shooting#Airport Police#County Police#Ap#Railyard#Calif#County Sheriff#Mayor Sam Liccardo#Light Rail#Medical Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose community briefs for the week of May 21

Santa Clara County officials have begun pushing residents to prepare for the impending wildfire season in Northern California. In recent years, wildfires have threatened the state earlier than usual, with dry weather, heavy winds and utility equipment failures fueling the danger. The county participates in the nationwide “Ready, Set, Go”...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...