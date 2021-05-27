Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jofra Archer ready to ‘sit out the summer’ to be fit for T20 World Cup and Ashes

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCZbL_0aD0ojy800
Jofra Archer is recovering after having elbow surgery last Friday (PA Archive)

Jofra Archer has targeted a return to action in time for the T20 World Cup in October and the Ashes series at the end of the year after “career-defining” elbow surgery.

The 26-year-old Sussex pace bowler is rehabilitating after an operation last Friday and is ready to “sit out the summer” in a bid to finally resolve a problem with his right elbow.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Jofra said: “One thing I am determined about post-elbow operation is not to rush my comeback because my primary focus is to be playing for England in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year.

“Those are my targets. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home Test series against India – then fine, so be it. If I don’t, I am quite prepared to sit out the summer.

“The way I am looking at things is that I would rather miss a few weeks of a year so that I have a few more years in my career.”

England face two Tests against New Zealand in June, then a white-ball series against Sri Lanka followed by a one-day series against Pakistan in July.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in October and November in India and the Ashes series begins in Australia in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgaR2_0aD0ojy800
Archer is in no rush to return to action following surgery (PA Archive)

“I’m not going to do myself any good by coming back before I’m fully fit, so I will take my time and do what is best for me and my life,” Archer said.

“The bandages are off and I have spoken to the consultant since, but everything is still very fresh and I remain sore after what was a career-defining moment last Friday.

“Surgery was always the last option and we wanted to exercise every possible strategy before we went down that route. It was the last thing on the list. It is not always a fix and in four weeks we will find out how things have gone.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jofra Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T20#Ashes#England#Miss A#Face Time#The Daily Mail#Australia#Elbow Surgery#Home#Pakistan#October#December#Things#Rush#July#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Jofra Archer takes two wickets on return in Sussex clash with Kent

Jofra Archer took two wickets on his return to action to help give Sussex an early advantage in their LV= Insurance County Championship game against Kent. The 26-year-old, who has been recovering from finger surgery and a longer standing elbow complaint since March, removed Kent captain Daniel Bell-Drummond and Zak Crawley in his four-over new-ball spell and finished with two for 29 from 13 with four maidens as Kent were bowled out for 145.
SportsRaleigh News & Observer

Archer to miss test series against NZ with elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss next month's test series against New Zealand after suffering a recurrence of an elbow injury. Archer was hurt playing for Sussex in a County Championship match against Kent this week. The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday he had pain in his...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

England fast bowler Jofra Archer faces missing out on first Test against New Zealand at Lord's amid ongoing concerns over his right elbow

Jofra Archer could miss the first Test of England’s series against New Zealand if he fails to prove his fitness next week for Sussex. Archer bowled 29.2 overs in a Second XI game at Hove this week, taking two for 102, but England want to see him in first-class action before deciding whether he is ready for the series, starting at Lord’s on June 2.
SportsFrankfort Times

Jofra Archer has elbow surgery, to be evaluated in 4 weeks

LONDON (AP) — Jofra Archer has had surgery on a long-standing right elbow injury, England said Wednesday, and is unlikely to play for the national team before July. The paceman had the operation on Friday and his recovery will be reviewed by his consultant in four weeks, at which point Archer will receive further guidance about when he can start bowling again, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Archer 'hopeful' of playing in rescheduled IPL 2021

Sussex [UK], May 14 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer is hopeful of playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament gets rescheduled later this year. The IPL governing council (GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously...
Sportscrickettimes.com

Steve Waugh compares England pacer to Sir Curtly Ambrose

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was recently invited to share his perspective on the Ashes 2021 scheduled in December. Earlier, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer and selector Mark Waugh in a parley had revealed that the major problem for their side is an unreliable batting line up. The management was looking for someone to fill up the opening and number five spot. Will Pucovski’s name was unanimously taken in contention as an opener.
SportsBirmingham Star

Archer poised for County Championship comeback with Sussex

Sussex [UK], May 13 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer is set to make a comeback as he could play his first-class match for Sussex since September 2018 after being named in a 13-man squad for the County Championship match against Kent which gets underway on Thursday. Archer had suffered a...
SportsSkySports

Jofra Archer included in Sussex squad for this week's County Championship clash with Kent

Archer has been recovering from hand surgery and a long-standing right elbow injury and missed England's one-day internationals in India in March. The 26-year-old was also ruled out of the Indian Premier League before the tournament was later suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but did play for Sussex's second XI last week in a game against Surrey at Hove.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jofra Archer suffers setback in bid to prove fitness for England as fast bowler unable to bowl in Sussex's County Championship match against Kent due to elbow injury

Jofra Archer was unable to bowl for Sussex at Hove on Saturday after experiencing further soreness in his troublesome right elbow, casting doubt on his longer term fitness. Although the England fast bowler took to the field with his county colleagues at 5pm when the wet weather finally abated, he did not bowl despite appearing to be requested to open up from the Sea End by Sussex captain Ben Brown.
WorldThe Guardian

England’s Jofra Archer out of New Zealand Tests and may need surgery

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s two-match Test series against New Zealand next month and is waiting to discover whether his persistent elbow problem requires an operation. The fast bowler had made his first appearance of the season for Sussex in the latest round of County Championship fixtures...