Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Change may allow scientists to grow human embryos longer

wcn247.com
 2021-05-26

LONDON (AP) — An international group of scientists has released new guidelines that remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research. The guidelines released Wednesday recommend that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule” on growing human embryos has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process. Opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Embryos#Stem Cell Research#Australia#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Science
Related
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Scientists develop 'game-changing' antibody test

Antibody tests that can detect whether people have been exposed to new variants of COVID-19 have been developed by the University of Aberdeen, in collaboration with biotechnology group Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd and NHS Grampian. The new tests can detect antibody responses to infection by SARS-CoV-2 virus with more than 98%...
Science4state.news

Study identifies trigger for 'head-to-tail' axis development in human embryo

Scientists have identified key molecular events in the developing human embryo between days 7 and 14 – one of the most mysterious, yet critical, stages of our development. The second week of gestation represents a critical stage of embryo development, or embryogenesis. Failure of development during this time is one of the major causes of early pregnancy loss. Understanding more about it will help scientists to understand how it can go wrong, and take steps towards being able to fix problems.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists identify properties that allow proteins to strengthen under pressure

A new rubber band stretches, but then snaps back into its original shape and size. Stretched again, it does the same. But what if the rubber band was made of a material that remembered how it had been stretched? Just as our bones strengthen in response to impact, medical implants or prosthetics composed of such a material could adjust to environmental pressures such as those encountered in strenuous exercise.
Aerospace & Defenselive955.com

NASA Is Trying To Grow Human Organs In Space

NASA’s latest project? 3D-printing human organs in space. You heard right – NASA has teamed up with researchers from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine to grow human liver tissue, using 3D-printing techniques. The research will soon be tested on the International Space Station. The experiments could one day...
WildlifeCourthouse News Service

Coelacanths May Live Nearly a Century, Much Longer Than Researchers Expected

(CN) — New research about the giant, primitive coelacanth proves that these gigantic fish, previously believed to be extinct, are not only still around, but actually have a lifespan that far surpasses what anyone had predicted. In a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, researchers from the French...
ScienceWBNS 10TV Columbus

Scientists believe 'Dragon Man' may be new species of ancient human

WASHINGTON — Multiple studies published in the scientific journal The Innovation Friday propose that a humanoid skull reportedly discovered in Northeast China in the 1930s represents a new species of the genus Homo, therefore an ancestor to modern humans. According to the scientists, the Harbin cranium was discovered near the...
Mental Healthsdjewishworld.com

An Ever Changing-Inventory of Human Fears

LA JOLLA, California — The other day, a friend of mine said that she was afraid of curbs. “Why?” I asked, surprised. “Because I can’t see as well, and I could fall,” she replied. This startled me. I started wondering whether I, too, worry about curbs. Sure enough, I have...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Earlier migration triggered by climate change is NOT to blame for birds shrinking in size and their wings getting longer over the past 40 years, scientists say

Climate change is not to blame for North American migratory birds shrinking in size, a new study claims. Researchers at the University of Michigan analysed more than 70,000 migratory birds that had been collected after they'd collided with buildings since the 1970s. There had been 'statistically significant' reductions in the...
Wake Forest, NCwfdd.org

Wake Forest Scientists Win NASA Human Tissue Creation Competition

Scientists from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine are being recognized by NASA for creating lab-engineered human tissue. The two teams won first and second place in NASA's Vascular Tissue Challenge. That’s a competition — with cash prizes — that aims to accelerate innovations in organ engineering. The researchers...
Sciencenbnews24.com

Massive Human Head In Chinese Well Forces Scientists To Rethink Evolution

The invention of an enormous fossilised cranium that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese language properly almost 90 years in the past has compelled scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Shmoodling writes: Evaluation of the stays has revealed a brand new department of the human household tree that factors to a beforehand unknown sister group extra intently associated to trendy people than the Neanderthals. The extraordinary fossil has been named a brand new human species, Homo longi or “Dragon man,” by Chinese language researchers, though different consultants are extra cautious in regards to the designation. “I feel this is without doubt one of the most essential finds of the previous 50 years,” stated Prof Chris Stringer, analysis chief on the Pure Historical past Museum in London, who labored on the venture. “It is a splendidly preserved fossil.” The cranium seems to have a outstanding backstory. In line with the researchers, it was initially present in 1933 by Chinese language labourers constructing a bridge over the Songhua River in Harbin, in China’s northernmost province, Heilongjiang, throughout the Japanese occupation. To maintain the cranium from falling into Japanese palms it was wrapped and hidden in an deserted properly, resurfacing solely in 2018 after the person who hid it informed his grandson about it shortly earlier than he died. Particulars are revealed.
ScienceInverse

What an ancient burial taught scientists about humanity

As Maria Martinón Torres walked through the airport security in Vienna, she cradled her carry-on bag tenderly, like it was a living thing. It’s best not to jostle the fragile remains of a 78,000-year-old child, even when encased in a block of sediment and zipped into a suitcase. At the...
MarketsFox News

Tucker: Scientists are pushing 'human engineering'

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Sciencethedallasnews.net

Israeli scientists find bones belonging to new type of early human

Bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old, scientists reported Thursday. A team of anthropologists spent years analysing the fragments of a skull, lower jaw bone and tooth that were uncovered in Nesher Ramla in 2010, comparing them to hundreds of fossils around the world from different eras.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

Science Papers Present Analysis of Chinese Mountain Cat, American Lobster Genome

By analyzing genomic data for the Chinese mountain cat, a team led by Peking University researchers confirm that the animal is a subspecies of wildcat and not involved in cat domestication in China. As detailed in Science Advances, the Chinese mountain cat has a controversial taxonomic status, with disagreement over whether it is a true species or a wildcat subspecies, and whether it contributed to cat domestication in its native country. To investigate, the scientists collected samples of the Chinese mountain cat over its entire range in the Tibetan region, as well as the the Asiatic wildcat from Xinjiang and domestic cats across China, and sequenced 51 nuclear genomes, 55 mitogenomes, and multilocus regions from 270 modern or museum specimens. Their analyses classified the Chinese mountain cat as a wildcat and revealed ancient admixture events between it and the Asiatic wildcat, but not evidence of any role in feline domestication.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists put the quantum freeze on human-scale object

June 17 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have brought a human-scale object to a near standstill, turning the Laser Interfrometer Gravitational-wave Observatory's four mirrors into a quantum object. The research team, led by quantum physicists at MIT, detailed their feat in a new paper, published Thursday in the...
Scienceklkntv.com

VIDEO: Fossil may be evidence of new human species

(KLKN) — Scientists believe they’ve discovered a new species of human, which could change how we look at human evolution. More than 100,000 years ago, several human species coexisted across the globe. Before today, we had identified four different species of humans. Now, a fifth species called Homo longi has...
ScienceArkansas Online

Ancient virus, its effects on DNA found in study

Researchers have found evidence that a coronavirus epidemic swept East Asia some 20,000 years ago and was devastating enough to leave an evolutionary imprint on the DNA of people alive today. The new study suggests that an ancient coronavirus plagued the region for many years, researchers say. The finding could...