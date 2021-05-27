Cancel
China

Australian envoy denied access to trial of citizen in China

 2021-05-27

BEIJING (AP) — The Australian ambassador to China said it was “regrettable” that the embassy was denied access as a trial was due to start for a Chinese-Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said. Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the court complex gate in Beijing and returned after he was denied access. His government had been told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case. Authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang.

