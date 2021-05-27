Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Taiwan struggles with testing backlog amid largest outbreak

By HUIZHONG WU - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2021-05-27

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — After a year of success, Taiwan is struggling with its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. When locally transmitted cases started being found this month, it soon became clear that the central government was ill prepared not only to contain them, but to even detect them on a large scale due to a lack of investment in and a bias against rapid testing. That left officials scrambling to catch up as the number of new infections climbed to some 300 a day. Experts say rapid tests are a critical tool in catching the virus in its early days. The alternative that Taiwan has been relying on — tests that have to be sent out to a lab for processing — has led to massive backlogs.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Taipei#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Taiwan officials warn public as COVID outbreak continues to spread

Taipei: Taiwan’s health authorities called on the public to be careful on Saturday, saying the daily figures for new cases of COVID -19 and deaths were not falling. Central Epidemic Control Command (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung told a news conference that the levels reported during the past week showed that the virus was proving to be tenacious.
Worlddnyuz.com

A mass inoculation campaign in Thailand stumbles amid a severe outbreak.

BANGKOK — For months, the government of Thailand assured citizens that a plan to dole out free, locally made coronavirus shots would start in early June. About 70 percent of the national population would be inoculated by the end of the year, health officials said. Then the delays began, just...
Public HealthThe Guardian

How Taiwan’s struggle for Covid vaccines is inflaming tensions with China

Vaccines are the latest flashpoint inflaming cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan, as the latter tries to fend off its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began with a mostly unvaccinated population and the former rails against outside assistance from Taipei’s allies. Global vaccination drives are widely seen as the...
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

Taiwan Reports Largest Number of Chinese Warplanes in Its Airspace

The government of Taiwan reports that 28 Chinese military aircraft entered the island’s air defense identification zone on Tuesday. That is the largest number of Chinese aircraft reported to enter Taiwan’s air space. The news comes after leaders from the Group of Seven nations issued a joint statement Sunday criticizing...
Public Healthpoandpo.com

Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung said at a press briefing that another screening for international arrivals after the mandatory 14-day quarantine is seriously being considered, following comments by the chief scientist of the world's top health organization that the highly transmissible coronavirus variant is becoming globally dominant.
Public Healthdnyuz.com

Fake coronavirus tests may have helped fuel Indian outbreaks.

The Indian authorities launched an investigation after an internal government report concluded that some private agencies responsible for coronavirus testing on pilgrims at a sprawling Hindu festival forged at least 100,000 results. The festival, Kumbh Mela, which ran throughout April, is widely believed to be responsible for a coronavirus surge...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Australia struggles to quash persistent coronavirus outbreaks

Sydney was battling a fresh COVID-19 cluster on Tuesday just as Melbourne's latest outbreak receded, highlighting Australia's difficulty in quashing persistent small virus flare-ups. Ten people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Sydney overnight, taking the cluster that first emerged in the city's Bondi Beach area last week to 21 cases.
Labor Issuespetapixel.com

Canon ‘Locked Up’ Migrant Workers in Taiwan Amid COVID-19: Report

Electronics manufacturers in Taiwan including Canon and Foxconn supplier Innolux have been accused of “locking up” migrant workers amidst the COVID-19 outbreak taking place in the country. The Financial Times reports that according to internal documents and staff communications that it has seen, multiple electronics manufacturers — including Canon —...
WorldYNET News

Health Ministry encourages vaccinating adolescents amid virus outbreaks in schools

The Health Ministry decided on Monday to encourage vaccinating adolescents aged 12–15 against coronavirus after several outbreaks were recorded in several schools across the country. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to a source familiar with the ministry's discussions, health officials were aiming for a quick and broad vaccination...
Public Healthhometextilestoday.com

Coronavirus outbreaks impact China’s largest port

YANTIAN, China – Coronavirus outbreaks in recent weeks among dockworkers in the Pearl River Delta are exacerbating delays in processing containers, adding to an already stressed global ocean-shipping infrastructure. According to a South China Post report, the situation has created disruption worse than the blockage of the Suez Canal in...
Public Healthenmnews.com

Taiwan tightens COVID-19 quarantine rules amid ‘delta’ fears

Taiwan officials said people returning from overseas should quarantine for 14 days in centers or hotels, instead of at home, as the island nation tries to stiff-arm the dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus. Arrivals from seven high-risk countries — Bangladesh, Brazil, Britain, India, Indonesia, Israel and Peru — cannot...