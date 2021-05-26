Genocide probes clear way for landmark Macron trip to Rwanda

What does France want? Judging from the results of the first round of the regional elections, the answer would appear to be (to use a British phrase); “None of the above”. Two out of three of those eligible to vote didn’t bother to do so, and even for those who did venture out, the results were far from conclusive, at least for the front runners for next spring’s presidential contest. As things stand, Emmanuel Macron is still on course to win his second term, despite plenty of misgivings about him and a general sense of malaise in the land. But things are as volatile as ever, and Marine Le Pen has certainly not gone away.