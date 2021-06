In a press release, Team Liquid made it known that Josh “Jatt” Leesman, would be stepping down as Head Coach with Jonas “Kold” Andersen coming in as the interim coach. This will come as a bit of a surprise considering Team Liquid are still a top-four team in the LCS and are coming off a Spring Finals appearance. That said, some leaks had said that Jatt was being forced to leave Team Liquid, although this has yet to be substantiated.