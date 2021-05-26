Cancel
United Nations

UN envoy: Syrian people face ìmmense humanitarian suffering

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says it’s “a tragic irony” that ordinary Syrians are facing “immense and growing humanitarian suffering” at this time of relative calm in the more than 10-year conflict. Geir Pedersen pointed to “economic destitution, a pandemic, displacement, detention and abduction -- all while violent conflict, terrorism and human rights abuses continue.” He told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that these issues “demand our attention” and a political process in Syria as called for by key powers in 2012 and endorsed by the council in 2015 but which remains stalled.

www.wcn247.com
