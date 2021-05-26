Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Prosecutors: Ex-South African leader took hundreds of bribes

wcn247.com
 2021-05-26

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma has started more than 25 years after some of the alleged offenses. Zuma pleaded not guilty to corruption, racketeering, fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering at Pietermaritzburg High Court. Among other things, Zuma is accused of taking bribes from French arms company Thales to ensure that South Africa signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal with the company in 1999 and it didn't come under scrutiny. Thales also pleaded not guilty to charges against it. Zuma was president of South Africa from 2009 until 2018 when he was forced to resign amid multiple corruption scandals. He was deputy president from 1999-2005.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Money Laundering#Johannesburg#Corruption#Ap#South African#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
Coronavirusscoopnest.com

father south african

[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm tonight. COVID-19 infections continue to rise at alarming levels. 5,552 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in South Africa. #eNCA #DStv403. FEEDBACK REQUEST: Do you think dads are difficult to buy for? How do you plan to treat your...
Africalatestnewspost.com

Mbeki: Kaunda ‘was the kind of African leader we need’ | News24

Former president Thabo Mbeki recalled his time in exile in Zambia under Kenneth Kaunda’s protection. He also recalled Kaunda’s unwavering support for the ANC and his allies. Kaunda was a man of integrity, said Mbeki. Former president Thabo Mbeki paid tribute to the late Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda on Thursday.
Public HealthVoice of America

Southern African Leaders Under Pressure to Ramp Up COVID Jabs

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Amnesty International and 27 groups in southern Africa are calling for a faster pace of vaccinations as a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps through the region. "A number of countries across southern Africa, including Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, are currently in the midst of...
Africalatestnewspost.com

NPA says it’s ready for trial with two remaining charges against Mkhwebane

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said it was ready to go to trial with the remaining two charges against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. But it would wait for a decision on her representations for the charges to be withdrawn. Mkhwebane appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s...
Africaapanews.net

S/Africa: Suspension of ruling ANC official unconstitutional – Lawyer

APA-Johannesburg (South Africa) Suspending African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule from exercising his party duties was unconstitutional, according to his lawyer Dali Mpofu on Friday. Mpofu said this in the Johannesburg High Court where he is representing the senior party official following his removal from office after he defied...
Politicslatestnewspost.com

Public Protector Mkhwebane due back in court over perjury charges

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in court on Friday to hear if she’ll be given a chance to challenge the three charges of perjury against her. The Pretoria Magistrates Court postponed the case in March after her second appearance. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wanted the court...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

The South African parents' definitive anti-kidnapping guide

South African parents are urged to be vigilant, and to educate themselves and their kids on the very real dangers of kidnapping by having proactive measures in place to avoid becoming victims. Local stories of attempted kidnappings are never in short supply and it's been reported that a child goes...
Politicslatestnewspost.com

Judgment reserved in Ace Magashule vs ANC case

His legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, told a full bench of the court that the matter is about transgressions against the constitution on the ANC’s part. Ace Magashule, the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, speaks ahead of former President Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021.Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP.
Africalatestnewspost.com

NDPP has until September to decide on perjury charges against Mkhwebane

JOHANNESBURG – National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamiela Batohi has until 29 September to decide if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should go to trial with the remaining two perjury charges against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The Pretoria Magistrates Court has postponed the matter to allow Mkhwebane to make further...
Politicsapanews.net

Court ruling on suspended ANC official deferred to a later date

APA-Johannesburg (South Africa) A South African court on Saturday reserved judgement in a case involving the ruling African National Congress and its suspended secretary general Ace Magashule. The South Gauteng High Court has been hearing arguments from lawyers representing Magashule and the ANC. High Court judge Jody Kollapen said the...
Public Healthriverbender.com

South Africa tightens restrictions to fight resurgent virus

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Battling a fast-increasing surge of COVID-19 cases, South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew. The delta variant, first discovered in India, appears to be driving South Africa’s new increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night, announcing the...
Africazimlive.com

South Africa government says decuplets story was a hoax

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The purported birth of 10 babies at once which grabbed international headlines earlier this month was a hoax, the South African government said on Wednesday. The woman who was reported by a newspaper to have delivered the decuplets – which would have been a world record...
Coronavirusgobnewsonline.com

West African leaders agree new single currency plan

West African leaders present at a summit in Ghana on Saturday agreed a new road map to launch a single currency in 2027. The bloc had planned to launch a common currency this year but postponed the plan due to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude...
Africaalaturkanews.com

Diamond fever grips South African village

Diamond fever grips a province in South Africa after a cattle herder dug up some unidentified gemstones in a village 300 kilometres from Johannesburg. #Diamond #SouthAfrica #Johannesburg Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe. Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive. Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook. Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter. Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram. Visit our website: http://trt.world.
Protestsbusinesshala.com

South African Party Demands Vaccines by Staging Crowded March

(Businesshala) – South Africa’s populist opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters, protested the government’s slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout by calling for a march with little social distancing amid a third wave of coronavirus infections. More than a thousand people in the EFF’s red regime marched on Friday at the offices of...
Economytravelweekly.com

South African Airways going private

After months of uncertainty, the South African government has announced it will relinquish control of South African Airways (SAA) to a private company. The government signed a memorandum of understanding for the sale of 51% of the airline to a private business consortium, Takatso. "With this partnership, we believe we...