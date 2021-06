The Cubs’ infield has been hit badly by injuries. But maybe they’re making progress toward getting healthier. Before Saturday’s game with the Cardinals, Cubs manager David Ross gave positive updates on Matt Duffy (low back strain), David Bote (dislocated left shoulder) and Nico Hoerner (left hamstring strain) but did not offer a timeline for any of their returns. Duffy, Ross said, is leading the group and could be close to a rehab assignment. Bote has taken light two-handed swings in the batting cage. And Hoerner is continuing to work and gain strength.