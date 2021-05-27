Cancel
Jackie Young (27) leads Aces past Mercury

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2021-05-27

Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points and A'ja Wilson added 16 points with nine rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces held off the host Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Chelsea Gray scored 15 points and Liz Cambage added 10 with eight rebounds as the Aces (3-2) won for...

