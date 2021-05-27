Cancel
MLB

Nationals-Reds suspended, will resume Thursday

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2021-05-27

The host Washington Nationals took a 3-0 lead over the Cincinnati Reds into the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday when the skies opened up, prompting the game's suspension until Thursday. The game, which was called after a 3-hour delay, is scheduled to be completed as part of a...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
