Nationals-Reds suspended, will resume Thursday

Gray (groin) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Shortly after Gray took part in fielding drills Tuesday, the Reds gave him the green light to head out on a rehab assignment later this week while he looks to prove he's fully recovered from a right groin strain. The Reds are planning to have him make just one three-inning rehab start at Louisville, and if all goes well, he would tentatively line up to return from the 10-day injured list to start June 29 against the Padres. Tony Santillan has been filling in for Gray in the Cincinnati rotation and is scheduled to make what could be his final start with the big club Thursday versus Atlanta.