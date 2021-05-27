Cancel
Nick Pivetta (6-0) pitches Red Sox past Braves

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRafael Devers connected for his 14th home run and Nick Pivetta won his sixth game as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Wednesday. Devers was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and an RBI double to highlight the team's four-run rally in the sixth.

